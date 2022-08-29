Chadwick Boseman Receives Disney Legend Title at D23 Expo

In a statement, the Walt Disney Company confirms that Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Kristen Bell (Anna from Frozen), Idina Menzel (Elsa, from Frozen) and others will receive the titles of Disney legendsdirectly from D23 Expoon the 9th of September.

For those who don’t know, each honoree is awarded a two-meter-tall bronze sculpture‎‎, which is on display at the Disney Legends Plazathe company’s headquarters in Burbank.

‎”For nearly a century, Disney has entertained and inspired people around the world. I can’t wait to give fans a first look at what we have in store for our 100th anniversary, and how we’re using this occasion to celebrate all the fans and families who have welcomed Disney into their lives.”‎

declared Bob ChapekCEO of Walt Disney Studios.

In addition to those mentioned above, we will also see at the ceremony:

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Patrick Dempsey (Enchanted)

Josh Gad (Frozen)

Jonathan Groff (Frozen)

Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)

Tracee Ellis Ross

Rob’t Coltrin

Don Hahn

Doris Hardoon

Chris Montan

Robert Price “Bob” Foster

Enjoy and see the full schedule here.

In Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverQueen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from the intervening powers of the world following the death of King T’Challa. As the Wakandans struggle to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia’s help (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to forge a new path to the Kingdom of Wakanda.

In addition to introducing Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) as Namor, king of a secret undersea nation, the film also features Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah) as Ironheart, and Michaela Coel as Aneka.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for November 10 in Brazil, with Ryan Coogler in the direction.