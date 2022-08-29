Check out 3 Prayers for Clarity and Wisdom







Today (28), is Saint Augustine’s Day. Photo: Shutterstock / João Bidu

Saint Augustine is one of the most revered saints around the world, known for his gifts and his unshakable faith. Born on November 13, 354 and gifted with outstanding intelligence, he taught rhetoric in Carthage and Rome. As a young man, he did not want to follow the words of Christ, but through the prayer of his mother, Saint Monica, his rebellious heart was opened to Christian belief. At first, the saint believed that everything was summed up in a cosmic struggle between good and evil, but, at the age of 33, he decided to dedicate himself to religion and converted to Christianity, being baptized by Saint Ambrose. In 391 he became a priest, and in 395 he was consecrated a bishop.

Saint Augustine’s Day is celebrated today, August 28. So, check out three special prayers to perform and then, make a request to Saint Augustine – ask for more enlightenment, clarity of thought and wisdom.

Prayers for Saint Augustine

For children to accept God’s love

“O God, who found in Saint Augustine the conversion of his heart through the perseverance of the mother’s prayer, make us always welcome your grace in our hearts, so that you found rest only in you. Look at all the mothers who cry for their children and accept their tears, that they may be rewarded by the gratitude of your children and that they may recognize your mercy and infinite love.Look at all our young people so that they may find the truth in you and that they may serve only you in your Kingdom. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.”

Saint Augustine’s Blessing

“Saint Augustine, full of dignity, fervent love and tireless brilliance, supports us and protects us from unhappiness, danger, slander, giving us wisdom, discernment, calm and the presence of divine love. of the doctrine of God, whose ardent and supreme love eternalizes our life. Powerful Saint Augustine, bless everyone who seeks him in a moment of help, nostalgia and lack of direction. Saint Augustine, perform miracles for us, in the name of God the Father Almighty. So be it!”

Thanks to Saint Augustine

“We thank you for the divine message that you pass on to us every day, through your devotion to Jesus Christ and your eternal struggle to have reached the Christian path; we thank you for the purity that you have in your words of wisdom, which support us so comfortably in our day. day; we thank you for being a bishop with a strengthened soul and for having welcomed many servants who were in the world of darkness; we thank you for being the Doctor of the Church and, also, for blessing the hands of all doctors when they are carrying out their work; we thank you for being the patron saint of editors. giving them brilliant, wise and discerning minds to write the facts of our daily lives. Saint Augustine dear, we are grateful for having believed in us and, therefore, we beg you every minute of our existence. Amen!”