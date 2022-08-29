Check out the BEST Ryan Gosling movies

There’s no doubt, Ryan Gosling he is certainly one of the most talented stars of his generation. At 41 years old, he has several titles on his resume, works that often left us emotional and, at other times, attentive with scenes of action and suspense.

Read more: Marvel president says he would like to see Ryan Gosling in a feature

However, his most recent production was “hidden agent”, the most expensive production in the entire history of Netflixone more title to add to your list of successful productions.

The public liked the work so much that it ended up receiving the title of the second biggest opening in the entire streamingwith 88.5 million hours in the first weekend alone.

Given this, we would like to recall some of the best productions starring Ryan Gosling to date. See below:

1. Diary of a Passion

Nothing more than to start this list with a classic romance, which Gosling certainly put on a show of acting, causing many to shed their tears, along with Rachel McAdams.

In “Diary of a Passion”, we can see Gosling giving life to a young man completely in love, but who did not have enough conditions to provide a suitable future for Allie Hamilton, his passion. However, the standards were not enough to prevent that love from being erased.

2. La La Land – Singing Seasons

There are no comments on Gosling’s incredible performance in La La Land opposite Emma Stone. In this production, we see him playing a young pianist who wants to find success in the city of Los Angeles, but what he can find is much better than that.

3. Drive

Drive certainly is proof that action and beauty can do much more than just ride together, but contribute to the benefit of each other. Gosling and Refn were a perfect mix to bring the production to life.

4. Love for All

Although Gosling will not be playing the lead in this production, he will play a pivotal role in the life of his friend who spent 40 years building a seemingly perfect life until he finally discovered that his wife was cheating on him. Jacob Palmer (Gosling) will need to help him get back to single life.

5. Two Nice Guys

The production of “Two Nice Guys” brings a plot in which Gosling and his partner, played by Russe Crowe, start to investigate the kidnapping of a young girl, however, things start to get a little more difficult than expected.