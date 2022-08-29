Chile sets an example that abstaining from voting is giving up power

Within 34 days we will be called to the polls. And I still don’t know if we’re going to have to leave the cell phone on the desk of the polling station. Let’s listen to the jurists to find out if this is no longer arbitrary, another illegal imposition. But, anyway, I want to remember what will happen in Chile now, next Saturday: a plebiscite, in which voting is mandatory, on whether or not the population accepts the constitution that was made by a National Constituent Assembly elected in a election in which voting was not mandatory and which had practically half of abstentions. Few people voted, but they were represented by the few who voted. They gave up their right and now they are demonstrating against the new constitution, which ends the Senate, which imposes all Marxist theses, from abortion, they invent a court just for Indians, a series of issues that the Chilean people do not accepted because it would be a setback to the progress that the Chilean economy, with full capacity of private initiative and privatization, flourished, became a modern economy. Chile has become a country similar to a first world country, and now this is being violently overturned by the structure of the new constitution. All research institutes in Chile are indicating that the negative ratio of this new constitution is 5 to 1, that is, 80% do not want this new constitution. Would they have had to go through this if everyone had gone to vote? I’m telling you this so you can think about it when you vote. A blank vote does not count, annulling the vote is not a valid vote and abstaining is not even cowardice, it is giving up power and the right to complain later if something goes wrong.

Repossession in Paraná

I also wanted to talk about a decision by Minister Barroso. The MTST, the homeless movement, which is an urban movement, invaded a private plot of land in Curitiba and the owner of the land filed a reintegration order. The MTST went to the Supreme Court to overturn this court decision in favor of the landowner, claiming that a Supreme Court decision, an injunction by Minister Fachin, says that during the pandemic, no one can evict anyone. Except that they started the invasion on June 22nd now, this year. It has nothing to do with the pandemic. Minister Barroso did not fall for that and did not grant the MTST’s request.

collection record

And finally, a proof of an economic theory that shows that the higher the tax, the less the payer feels like paying, and the lower the tax and with more results, the higher the collection. Once again, federal revenue was a record, up 7.5% to R$202.6 billion in July. The federal government lowered the rate of many taxes and, at the same time, is showing results.