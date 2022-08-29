Cinemaço (28/08): Globo will show Caçadores de Emoção

Globo will screen at Cinemaço today (28) the film Caçadores de Emoção – Além do Limite. Released in 2015, the film stars Luke Bracey; Teresa Palmer; Edgar Ramirez; Ray Winstone. The production airs at around 1:30 am, Brasília time, right after Sunday Major.

The film tells the story of extreme sports athlete Johnny Utah (Luke Bracey) and his friend Jeff (Max Thieriot) are crossing a steep slope on motorcycles. The race ends with a jump into a lone stone column, where Jeff overtakes the landing and falls to his death. Seven years later, Utah is a candidate for FBI agent. He attends a briefing about a skyscraper robbery, in which criminals stole diamonds, escaping by parachute, in Mumbai. A similar robbery takes place in Mexico, where criminals unload millions of dollars in bills and then disappear into the Cave of Swallows.

Utah’s research concludes that they were made by the same men, who are trying to complete Ozaki 8, a list of eight extreme trials to honor the forces of nature. They have already completed three, and Utah predicts they will attempt a fourth in a rare sea wave phenomenon in France. After presenting his analysis, Utah is sent undercover to France under a field agent named Pappas (Ray Winstone). They arrive in France and Utah gets help from others to ride the high tube wave.

Upon entering, there is already another surfer on the wave, leaving Utah unsettled. Utah is sucked into the wave and passes out, but the other surfer jumps in and rescues Utah. He wakes up aboard a yacht with surfer Bodhi (Édgar Ramírez) and his team Roach (Clemens Schick), Chowder (Tobias Santelmann) and Grommet (Matias Varela).