company announces app with math lessons

Duolingo, the popular language teaching application, will work in yet another area of ​​learning: mathematics. A new app, called Duolingo Math, was announced this Friday (26).

The math app aims to teach in a “fun, accessible and free” way, according to the company. The announcement was made during your annual conference, The Duocon.

Currently, the platform offers more than 100 courses in 41 different languages. They are short and interactive lessons, similar to a cell phone game. This methodology should also be used in Duolingo Math.

Duolingo Math will have gamified lessons for basic math learning Image: Disclosure

“There is an urgent need to make math more accessible and fun for everyone,” Guatemalan Luis von Ahn, chief executive and one of the company’s founders, said in a statement.

“One of our goals in creating this new app is to break the cycle of math-related anxiety. By teaching basic concepts in a fun and inclusive environment, we are helping our students build confidence and lay the groundwork for them to achieve even more.”

How will the app work?

Anyone who uses Duolingo should already be familiar with the little owl Duo, the app’s mascot. She also participates in the math version, alongside other animated characters, encouraging students not to give up on lessons and to complete daily goals.

Duolingo Math has a division by units, so students can focus on specific topics they want to learn or have more difficulty with. In images released to the press, it is possible to see classes on subjects such as fractions and multiplications.

Fraction lesson in the new Duolingo app that teaches math Image: Disclosure

At the beginning of its operations, Duolingo Math will focus on the basic level of mathematics, with playful exercises, aimed mainly at children. More advanced lessons will be added in the future, so everyone can “train the brain”.

A beta version of the app, currently only available for iOS and in English, can now be tested. The official version will be released by the end of the year, according to the company.