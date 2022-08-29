CONTROVERSY! Mathias Pogba promises to make revelations about Paul Pogba and Mbappé

The world of international football is dealing with yet another controversy. Mathias Pogba, brother of Paul Pogba, published this last Saturday (27), a sequence of videos about an important revelation to be made.

In English, French, Italian and Spanish, Mathias highlighted that he has powerful information to share about his brother and also about Mbappé. The lawyer Rafaela Pimenta, heiress to the empire of Mino Raiola, was also mentioned.

According to the football player, the public needs to know a few things. And so he volunteered to do this.

Check out some excerpts from Mathias Pogba’s speech:

“(…). Currently my brother is recovering from an injury in order to participate in the World Cup, which will be played in a short time. I am making this video today, because I believe that the French, Italians, English and the My brother’s fans, Juventus, his teammates and the sponsors need to know certain things to decide if he deserves the admiration, respect and affection of the public”.

“(…) What you will know about Rafaela Pimienta, the lawyer of the famous Mino Raiola, will allow you to get an idea of ​​her unworthiness, her professionalism, her loyalty and if she deserves to take the place of Mino Raiola. and his clients will need to know if he deserves to represent them and look out for their interests”.

“I think what I have to say might interest a lot of people. Besides, I’m also going to tell you things about Kylian Mbappé, the world’s football star, and there will be elements and many testimonies to confirm my words. All of this will be explosive and will make a lot of noise,” he continues.

Mathias concluded that the reasons for his statements will be clarified soon, as well as full knowledge.

Paul Pogba’s staff did not take long to comment on the allegations made. According to the statement, the fact is not a surprise and is about blackmailing the Juventus player.

According to what has been published, there is an investigation underway and there will be no further comment on it.