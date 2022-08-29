Corinthians has seven embezzlement and three pending to face Red Bull Bragantino this Monday

Corinthians will face Red Bul Bragantino from 9:30 pm this Monday. For the duel, coach Vítor Pereira will not be able to count on seven players from the professional squad and still has to be on the alert regarding three hanging.

Corinthian embezzlement is mostly due to injury and only one due to illness. This last case is from the midfielder Giulianowho has bronchitis and should miss the team again, as he did not play in Timão’s last game, against Fluminense.

The list of absences due to injury includes the defender Raul Gustavo and the steering wheel Maycon. The first has pain in the adductor of the right thigh, while the second is in strength training at the gym, but is not available for the confrontation. Junior Moraes and Ron have knee pain. It is worth noting that Paulinho and Ruan Oliveira continue to recover from their respective surgeries.

In addition to absences, Timão needs to be aware of suspended players. There are three for this Monday: Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Giovane – the first two must be holders. If either of them is given a yellow card, they cannot play against Internacional in the next round. Defender Raul Gustavo also has two yellow cards accumulated, but it is not an option for the duel.

See more at: Corinthians x Red Bull Bragantino, Embezzlement and Brazilian Championship.