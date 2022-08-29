Corinthians maintains position and could approach the leadership if Red Bull Bragantino wins

Corinthians did not enter the field, but their situation in the Campeonato Brasileiro table was impacted by the weekend’s games. It is worth remembering that Vítor Pereira’s team enters the field this Monday, in a duel against Red Bull Bragantino, for the 24th round.

Despite not having changed its position, Corinthians took it saw competitors Palmeiras and Fluminense draw 1-1 at Maracanã. With that, if they win on Monday, Corinthians rises to third position and reduces its distance to the leader from ten to eight points.

Flamengo, which completes the G4, was the only direct competitor to Corinthians to score three points in this 24th round. The team from Rio beat Botafogo 1-0, in Engenhão, and rose to 43 points, seven behind leader Palmeiras – see full table below.

Looking down, another direct competitor from Corinthians left points along the way in this weekend’s round. Athletico Paranaense visited Ceará and ended up in a 0-0 draw. With that, the red-black team equals Corinthians in 39 points, but is behind by the advantage of Timão of three goals of balance.

See the games of the 24th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 08/27/2022

16:30 – Coritiba 1 x 0 Avai

16:30 – Goiás 2 x 1 Atlético-GO

19:00 – Fluminense 1 x 1 Palmeiras

19h00 – Ceará 0 x 0 Athletico-PR

Games on 08/28/2022

16h00 – América-MG 1 x 1 Atlético-MG

16:00 – São Paulo 0 x 1 Fortaleza

18:00 – Botafogo 0 x 1 Flamengo

18:00 – Cuiabá 0 x 0 Santos

Games on 08/29/2022

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st palm trees 50 24 14 8 two 39 16 23 69 2nd Flamengo 43 24 13 4 7 39 20 19 60 3rd Fluminense 42 24 12 6 6 38 28 10 58 4th Corinthians 39 23 11 6 6 26 22 4 57 5th Atletico-PR 39 24 11 6 7 29 28 1 54 6th International 39 23 10 9 4 34 23 11 57 7th Atlético-MG 36 24 9 9 6 31 28 3 50 8th saints 34 24 8 10 6 27 20 7 47 9th America-MG 32 24 9 5 10 20 25 -5 44 10th Goiás 32 24 8 8 8 26 30 -4 44 11th Red Bull Bragantino 31 23 8 7 8 33 29 4 45 12th Strength 30 24 8 6 10 22 23 -1 42 13th Sao Paulo 29 24 6 11 7 31 29 two 40 14th Botafogo 27 24 7 6 11 22 29 -7 38 15th Ceará 27 24 5 12 7 23 24 -1 38 16th coritiba 25 24 7 4 13 26 39 -13 35 17th cuiabá 25 24 6 7 11 16 23 -7 35 18th Hawaii 23 24 6 5 13 23 37 -14 32 19th Atlético-GO 22 24 5 7 12 23 36 -13 31 20th Youth 17 23 3 8 12 18 37 -19 25

