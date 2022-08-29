Corinthians vs Bragantino: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Corinthians goes to the field after a draw in the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense, at Maracanã. In the Brasileirão, however, he hasn’t won for three rounds. Vítor Pereira wants to rediscover the path of victories to remain at the top of the table. Timão is fourth, with 39 points.

There are three games without a win, Bragantino seeks to end the fast to try to get closer to the teams in the classification zone for Libertadores. Massa Bruta has 31 points, in 11th place.

+ See the Brazilian Championship table

1 of 3 Corinthians x Bragantino record — Photo: ge Corinthians x Bragantino record — Photo: ge

Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Streaming: Premiere (for all Brazil), with narration by Everaldo Marques and comments by Maurício Noriega and Richarlyson.

Real time: O ge tracks all the moves in the game – click here to follow.

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

With a full week ahead, Vítor Pereira can afford to repeat some names in the starting lineup, also because of the possible absences. The coach should take to the field a team with players like Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto, the new ideal trio of Timão.

Bruno Méndez and Lucas Piton are two certainties in the defense, which still has two doubts: between Fagner and Rafael Ramos on the right side and between Gil and Balbuena in the defense. Mateus Vital and Ramiro are options in midfield, as Giuliano tends to be absent.

Who is out: Giuliano (bronchitis), Raul Gustavo (pain in the adductor of the right thigh), Maycon (strength training and gym) and Júnior Moraes and Roni (pain in the right knee).

hanging: Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera, Giovane, Giuliano and Raul Gustavo.

Probable lineup: Cassio; Fagner (Rafael Ramos), Bruno Méndez, Gil (Balbuena) and Lucas Piton; Cantillo (Fausto Vera), Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

2 of 3 Probable lineup of Corinthians for the game against Bragantino, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge Probable lineup of Corinthians for the game against Bragantino, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge

+ Read more news about Corinthians

Bragantino – Coach: Maurício Barbieri

Coach Maurício Barbieri does not have forward Helinho available, suspended for the third yellow card. It is likely that Sorriso or Carlos Eduardo will play on the left side of the attack.

Striker Alerrandro, who suffered an injury to his left hamstring on July 20, has recovered and is now in the line-up again. The lineup as a starter, however, is uncertain due to the time he was without playing.

Who is out: Helinho (suspended) and Kawê (shoulder pain).

hanging: Alerrandro, Carlos Eduardo, Léo Realpe, Luan Cândido and Sorriso.

Likely lineup: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Artur, Sorriso and Carlos Eduardo (Alerrandro).

3 of 3 Bragantino likely to face Corinthians — Photo: ge Bragantino likely to face Corinthians — Photo: ge

+ Read more news about Bragantino