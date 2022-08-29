Couple lives toxic relationship in the series Tell Me Lies that gets a premiere date on Star +

Star+ announced that the book adaptation tell me lies will arrive in Brazil in September.

With the national title of tell me lies the series stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White.

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White will star in the series adaptation of the book Tell Me Lies

The series project is based on the author’s book of the same name. Carola Lovering.

in the plot Lucy Albright (Van Patten) moves from the city of long island to start a new life at a small California college. She is happy to spend some time away from her mother who she had a series of falling out with a few years ago. So Lucy embraces all the new things that campus life has to offer: new friends, hot parties, and exciting classes.

And then she meets Stephen DeMarco (White), a charming, attractive, complicated and devastating young man. As the two get to know each other better and develop a relationship, the young woman is seduced by this new version of her and the possibilities that this new attention she has gained can bring. Stephen, on the other hand, is determined to let go of a past incident that, if exposed, could ruin his future and the possibilities he plans for when he leaves college, and of course, win over Lucy. Thus, this relationship will bring consequences that the two never imagined.

tell me lies arrives on the 28th of September.

I can always be seen there on Twitter, where I talk about what happens on open TV, series, movies, and of course other nonsense. Follow there: twitter.com/mpmorales

Related