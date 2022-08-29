Criminals threaten to kill crew on recordings with Natalie Portman

lady in the lakeseries starring Natalie Portman, had to stop recording last Friday (26) after threats in the city of Baltimore.

The crew was filming around 4pm when the show’s producers were approached. A police spokesman said the group was determined to shootif the scenes did not stop.

According to a statement from studio Endeavor Content, production was suspended as soon as a group of locals surrounded the set and fired threats against the team.

“A driver from our team was confronted by two men – one of whom pointed a gun at our employee – and then they fled the scene.”.

Despite the hostility of the group of residents, the police reported that the problem was not related to the theme of Lady in the Lake, but concerning a “territorial tax”.

According to information from The Baltimore Banner, criminals also tried to extort around $50,000 to ensure the safety of the crew and cast. However, the producers refused to pay.

The studio is assisting the Baltimore Police Department with investigations. “Production will resume with heightened safety measures going forward”, he stated.

lady in the lake is scheduled for 2023 on the AppleTV+ platform.

About Natalie Portman

Natalie Portmanwho was born with Hebrew name Neta-Lee Hershlagstarted its acting career very young. At the age of 12, he participated in the Leon police thrillerreleased in 1994.

The actress rose to stardom after giving life to Padmé Amidala in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menaceand reprized the role in the sequels called prequel trilogy of the saga. In much of her later works, Natalie Portman became known for playing characters with mental problems.

The other famous character of the actress is Jane Fosterthe scientist and love interest of the superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). She participated in the two God of Thunder solo films in the franchise and appeared in the fourth, at which time she will transform into the Mighty Thor.

Natalie Portman already won the Oscar for best actress for your participation in black swan. The actress’ other renowned films include Closer – Too Close, V for Vendetta, No Strings Attached and Jackie.

