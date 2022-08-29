Cruzeiro does last training in BH before clash with Sampaio Corrêa

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro will do one more activity before facing Sampaio Corrêa

Cruzeiro did the last activity at Toca da Raposa II, in Belo Horizonte, before the trip to Maranhão, where the celestial team will face Sampaio Corrêa, on Tuesday (8/30), at 7pm. The duel will be played at Castelão stadium, in São Luís, for the 27th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

In training this Sunday morning (28/8), coach Paulo Pezzolano had almost the entire cast available. Only midfielder João Paulo and forward Waguininho did not participate in physical and tactical activities. They are still in the physical transition process and should be options soon.

The Uruguayan coach can also re-list defender Luís Felipe, right-back Rômulo, midfielder Fernando Canesin and striker Stênio, who were passed over from the last list.

Before the match against Sampaio Corrêa, Cruzeiro will do the last activity on the afternoon of this Monday, right after landing in São Luís-MA.

Raposa leads the Brasileirão Serie B, with 57 points – 13 more than Bahia, which has one less game, and 19 ahead of Londrina, the first team outside the G4. Sampaio Corrêa is in 10th place in the table, with 34.