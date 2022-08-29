Cruzeiro has 6 highlights in the selection of the 26th round of Serie B do Brasileiro

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Edu scored the first goal of Cruzeiro’s rout over Nutico

With the 4-0 rout against Nutico, last Friday (26/8), at the Independencia stadium, in Belo Horizonte, Cruzeiro had six highlights in the selection of the 26th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The popular vote was taken on the tournament’s official Twitter profile.

Among those chosen by Raposa for the dynamics on social networks are defenders Eduardo Brock and Z Ivaldo; midfielder Filipe Machado; attackers Jaj and Edu; and coach Paulo Pezzolano.

Four of the five Cruzeiro players selected by the fans had direct participation in the rout over Nutico. The first of them was Edu, author of the first goal of the celestial victory. On the move, Z Ivaldo served him with a beautiful cross from the right to the left.

The defender even gave another assist in the game. In the second half, he fixed his head for Eduardo Brock to score Raposa’s second goal. Another Minas Gerais highlight was Jaj. After more than two months out due to an injury, the forward returned and also left his mark: he scored Cruzeiro’s fourth goal.

Although he is present in the selection of the round, Pezzolano did not command the Minas Gerais team last Friday. He served automatic suspension after receiving a red card in Cruzeiro’s draw with Grmio, at Arena, in Porto Alegre-RS, in the last 25th round. His replacement was assistant Martn Varini.

20th round squad

Jefferson (Ituano); Z Ivaldo (Cruzeiro), Eduardo Brock (Cruzeiro), Lucas Dias (Ituano) and Marcelo Hermes (Cricima); Filipe Machado (Cruzeiro), Lucas Mugni (Bahia), Labandeira (Sport) and Jaj (Cruzeiro); Edu (Cruise) and Vitor Jacar (Bahia). Coach: Paulo Pezzolano (Cruzeiro).

26th round results

Sport 1 x 0 Chapecoense

Vila Nova 0 x 0 Sampaio Corra

Novorizontino 1 x 1 Ponte Preta

Brusque 0 x 1 Londrina

Grmio 0 x 1 Ituano

Cruise 4 x 0 Nutico

Guarani 2 x 1 Tombense

CRB 0 x 0 Cricima

Worker 0 x 0 CSA

Bahia 2 x 1 Vasco

next round

In the 27th round, Cruzeiro faces Sampaio Corra. The match will be held this Tuesday (8/30), at 7pm, at Castelo, in So Lus-MA. The teams live opposite situations: while the mineiros lead the table with 57 points, the maranhenses are in the middle of the table (10th place, with 34).