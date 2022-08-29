Cruzeiro: scorer of goal à la Pelé begins work on the base and poses with a photo of Ronaldo | cruise

Davi Luiz, 12 years old, started work in the Cruzeiro base category this Monday, in Toquinha. The boy has already posed with the Cruzeiro shirt and also with a photo of Ronaldo Phenomenon.

Meet David Luiz! The 12-year-old boy who scored a great goal last Sunday

Davi will be part of Cruzeiro’s Under-13 team and will participate in the club’s training process. He will also be part of the formal school classes maintained by the Minas Gerais club. The player is already an entrepreneur, but he still cannot sign a contract with Raposa because of his age.

Cruzeiro, which has a fundraising team at the base that travels through the cities of Minas Gerais, even talked to Davi Luiz’s father, in the city of Rio Piracicaba, in addition to giving the boy a customized shirt with his name.

1 of 3 Davi Luiz Cruzeiro — Photo: Personal Archive Davi Luiz Cruzeiro — Photo: Personal Archive

From the contact, came the invitation for the boy and his father to get to know the structure of Cruzeiro. The young man already has agents responsible for his career. They received contacts from other clubs, but always maintaining a dialogue with the celestial club.

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Cruzeiro presented the boy, the agents and the family with a project for his career. And it pleased him, that’s why he chose the club, in addition to the family’s hometown being 180 kilometers away from Belo Horizonte.

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

It is worth remembering that, depending on age, Davi Luiz can only be registered by Cruzeiro for sports initiation. At 14, boys can sign a training contract. From 16, the first professional contract, which in fact generates an employment relationship.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv

Davi Luiz’s bid went viral, after comparison with a goal scored by Pelé. Despite being famous, the 1959 goal was not filmed. In the description on the radio and in the simulations of that goal, it is possible to imagine the exact scene: four hats in sequence, including the goalkeeper, before swinging the net.

Since the arrival of Ronaldo Fenômeno’s team, Cruzeiro has created a new base policy for the club’s basic categories, which includes the reformulation of the base and the recruitment of athletes.