Cryptos Today: Ethereum Retreats, Bitcoin Drops Below $20K After Powell Speech

After managing to sustain the $20,000 level during a few days of cryptocurrency market slumping, Bitcoin (BTC) lost that level on Sunday night, starting the week now around $19,800. Ethereum (ETH) also pulls back, trading at $1,450.

Investors are still digesting remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week, who promised to continue the monetary policy that the US central bank adopted earlier this year.

The speech disappointed some investors who had hoped for signs of confidence from the Fed that its steps in recent months were reining in inflation and that it could move away from a recent path of 75 basis point interest rate hikes.

“Macroeconomic uncertainties continued to weigh on the price of BTC, and while the PCE (US inflation) data was negative (giving the market hope that the Fed may adopt a less aggressive stance in the future), the speech of the president of the The Fed on Friday dashed those hopes as it warned against premature policy easing,” Joe DiPasquale of crypto asset manager BitBull Capital told CoinDesk.

“The market reacted negatively to these comments and we are seeing Bitcoin testing the $20,000 support.”

Among altcoins, the movement was also downward, with an emphasis on assets such as Avalanche (AVAX) and Cosmos (ATOM), with losses that reached 11%.

On Friday, Bitcoin plunged precipitously from $21,000 and pulled the market as a whole after Powell noted that U.S. inflation remains a serious threat. He said that “reducing inflation will likely require a sustained period of below-trend growth” that would create “softer labor markets”, among other impacts.

The continued strength of the labor market has repeatedly suggested that the economy has not entered a recession. The 3.5% unemployment rate is the lowest level since February 2020. “While higher interest rates, slower growth and softer labor market conditions will reduce inflation, they will also pose some problem for families and businesses,” said Powell.

“We are purposefully shifting our policy stance to a level that will be sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2%,” he added.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:10 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 19,857.53 -0.75% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,453.78 -2.34% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 275.36 -1.20% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.3208 -3.89% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.4353 -2.66%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours eCash (XEC) US$ 0.0000489 +12.51% Huobi Token (HT) $5.12 +2.49% Internet Computer (ICP) $6.23 +2.24% IoTeX (IOTX) US$ 0.033380 +1.96% Quantity (QNT) $95.55 +1.92%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:



cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Avalanche (AVAX) $18.12 -9.57% Chile (CHZ) US$ 0.2062 -9.56% Stepn (GMT) US$ 0.643 -6.96% Cosmos (ATOM) $10.39 -6.80% Synthetic (SNX) $2.80 -6.14%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 19.10 -5.01% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 24.89 -6.00% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 23.23 -10.65% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 21.37 -7.96% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 18.71 -4.78% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 6.81 -1.58% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 5.81 -7.48% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 4.01 -4.29% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.58 -3.12% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 29.58 -3.55%

