Cuba in the fight against empty shelves – DW – 08/28/2022

Rodolfo Cotilla (not his real name) is annoyed: the worker from Havana had been in a line since four o’clock in the morning to buy butter, but the product was sold out long before his turn came.

The product offering is a little better at the foreign currency trading houses, which opened in the summer of 2020, but Cotilla does not have relatives abroad or access to foreign exchange to buy in these places. “On the black market, a package of chicken costs 1,000 Cuban pesos; a box of eggs costs 800 to 900 pesos. Who can afford that?”

Your family certainly can’t. The daughter, who is a doctor, earns 5,000 Cuban pesos, the son, a university professor, 4,000, and his wife, 2,800 pesos. “With my son’s monthly salary we can buy two and a half packs of chicken and two cartons of eggs,” Cotilla complains.

Cuba finds itself in the midst of a serious economic and supply crisis, exacerbated by an energy crisis and the drop in tourism due to the covid-19 pandemic, in addition to the tightening of financial sanctions imposed by the United States. The inflow of foreign exchange into Cuba was almost completely stopped.

The Soviet-designed thermal power stations are in a deplorable state and in need of urgent repairs. Power cuts have become the norm in the country.

End of an old taboo

In mid-August, the government announced that it will greatly increase the volume of foreign investment in wholesale and retail trade. A notable measure, since until now, the participation of these foreign investments in Cuban commerce and private companies was taboo.

According to Havana, the objective is to improve the supply situation and the supply of products. In wholesale trade, in addition to joint ventures, “international economic associations” and companies with 100% foreign capital are also admitted. The income generated by these businesses will be used to promote national production and support the import of goods to be sold to the population in Cuban pesos.

Cuban economist Ricardo Torres of the American University in Washington considers such measures “part of a hasty attempt to contain the general economic crisis, inflation and shortages of products of all kinds”. Still, “in a way, it’s a step in the right direction.”

“Just one rung of a long ladder”

The government has announced that, in principle, it will give preference to companies that have remained “faithful” to Cuba during the crisis. However, the country usually has a lot of debts with these firms.

For Torres, this is a step that makes sense, for two reasons: “companies that are already in Cuba are aware of the problems of the Cuban market and have already ‘internalized’, to a certain extent, its drawbacks.” In addition, participation in the government program can also be a form of debt compensation.

Independent Cuban economist Omar Everleny Pérez, on the other hand, sees debt as an obstacle: “How can a new company commit itself if it is not really sure that it will be paid back?”

Another problem is the embargo imposed by Washington: “In a country that is blocked by the US, not every company will be able to operate, as it could become the target of sanctions.” For Pérez, even if they do not result in the desired increase in resources for the Cuban economy, the measures are a good idea: “It’s a step, but on a long ladder”

Empty shelves in a market in Havana Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images

Return of the state foreign exchange market

This Monday, the government announced that it would immediately resume selling foreign currencies to the population, and therefore also to travelers in Cuba, at 120 pesos to the US dollar. This exchange rate is five times higher than the official rate, which would continue to apply to the business sector.

In order to allow greater access to the financial market and satisfy a demand that far exceeds supply, the sale will be limited to 100 dollars or the equivalent in another currency, and will be only for individuals.

The resumption of trade in foreign currency by the Cuban state is an attempt to regain control of this market and curb inflation. For economist Pérez, the measure is “part of the way to go”, but it is still insufficient, as it limits the supply of foreign currencies too much.