Cuca cites stability of Palmeiras and ‘fall’ of Flamengo to explain Atlético-MG’s moment: ‘It took time to recover’

Atlético-MG and América-MG drew 1-1 this Sunday at Independência

O Atlético-MG drew 1-1 with América-MG this Sunday (28), at Independência, for the 24th round of the Brazilian.

The result, however, could have been worse for Galo if goalkeeper Everson had not saved a penalty kicked by Henrique Almeida.

After the match, coach Cuca compared Atlético with rivals palm trees, Flamengo and Corinthians.

For him, the protest of fans last week in Cidade do Galo, in Belo Horizonte, did not hinder the team’s momentum, which won only one of its last eight matches.

“The protest did not affect anything negatively for us, on the contrary”, began by saying:

“They questioned some things about all of us compared to what we had. They’re not wrong. ‘If you had them, why aren’t you asking them now?’. That’s the big question that everyone asks. -human, is from all teams. It is rare for a team to maintain itself, especially in our culture, to maintain itself as high as the palm trees is holding up today. O Flamengo dropped, now that it’s recovering, look how long it took. O Corinthians… Look at these teams, who had a great time and took a while to recover. Our mission is to shorten that time as much as possible,’ he concluded.

With the result, Atlético remained in the 7th placement with 36 spots. The team on the field on Saturday (3) to receive the coritibaat 20:30, at Independência.