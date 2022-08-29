‘Dark Brandon’ Biden jumps six points after FBI enters Trump’s house – 08/28/2022 – Nelson de Sá

On the 8th, it appeared in the digital and then printed headline of the New York Times that the FBI was searching “Trump’s house”. Until then, the headline was “Biden has a winning streak: will it be a turning point?”.

The White House had initiated a “digital strategy” image recovery, distributing Biden’s pictures on social media, in a character nicknamed “Dark Brandon” (a name that seeks to reverse an online offense that had been used against him):

After three weeks, the Gallup poll has just responded that the 8th appears to have been, in fact, a turning point for Biden and the Democrats’ chances in the congressional elections. Per Bloomberg and others, “Biden sees a six-point gain, broadening political ground.”

In an excerpt from the Gallup analysis highlighted by CNN“Biden’s improvement in approval puts him in a better position in August ahead of the midterm elections than predecessors” like Obama in 2014 and Trump in 18.

The news lists as reasons for the recovery this month’s billion-dollar climate and health packages, the semiconductor industry and even the most recent, student debt relief. Also the assassination of the leader of Al Qaeda on the 2nd, opening August, the gradual reduction in the price of gasoline and the recent overthrow of the right to abortion at the federal level.

Nothing, however, to link the turn to the headline on the 8th, about the action of the federal police in Biden, on the order of his secretary of justice.

‘BIDEN GESTAPO’

On the other hand, in that and in the following days, Fox News centralized the Republican response, calling the FBI’s action a “Third World thing” and “Banana Republic”. Rasmussen’s poll found a majority of voters agreeing with the statement that the FBI is “Biden’s Gestapo.”

But the main critical reaction was from Joe Rogan’s Spotify podcast. “Is Trump really in trouble? Because I think the goal was to get him out of the elections, trying to try him for crimes. What did he do?” he asked insistently.

FBI & FACEBOOK

Rogan went on the offensive during an interview with Mark Zuckerberg (above), questioning Facebook for acting against the New York Post’s revelations about Joe’s son Hunter Biden in the final stretch of 2020.

The businessman lamented that “the FBI, which I still see as a legitimate institution in this country, came to us” and warned against “Russian propaganda”, leading to reduced sharing of the news by the platform. It echoed widely, from the editorials of the Wall Street Journal to liberal Bill Maher’s talk show on HBO Max.