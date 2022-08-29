Debate at Band wins Globo for more than an hour in the audience – TV Observatory

Advertising Could not load ad

On Sunday night (28), the band held the first debate of the year with the presidential candidates. The channel averaged 13.3 points in Greater São Paulo and managed to stay in the lead for 84 minutes, surpassing the TV Globo in the period.

The peak was 14.8 points, reported the Poder360 website. It is worth noting that all guests were present at the event: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (PMDB), Felipe D’Avila (Novo) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil).

According to a qualitative survey carried out by Datafolha and published by the newspaper O Globo, Simone was pointed out by 43% of respondents as the one with the best performance. Bolsonaro was chosen by 51% as the worst performer.

The current president was heavily criticized on social media after being irritated by a question from journalist Vera Magalhães. “I think you sleep thinking about me. You have some crush on me. You cannot take sides in a debate like this. Make lying accusations about me. You are a disgrace to Brazilian journalism”fired Bolsonaro, without answering what was asked.