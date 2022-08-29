Decisive moments are approaching and Flamengo needs Gabi to be Gabigol – 08/28/2022

The victory, without playing well, over Botafogo made the difference for Palmeiras to fall. If before the round, the leader of the Brazilian championship had nine points ahead of Flamengo, now there are seven. With 42 to be played in 14 rounds remaining.

To maintain this pace, with eight wins, one draw and one defeat, in the last ten games for Serie A, in addition to fighting to go to the finals of Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, the red-black team will need something more. It will need its most important players.

That means Flamengo needs to have Gabigol in the role of Gabigol, not Gabi or whatever. Without Marinho, out of combat before the match, the coach Dorival Júnior climbed the starting shirt number 9 in team B against Botafogo. And it was another bad performance by the scorer.

In addition to the goals scored against Athetico and São Paulo, Gabriel Barbosa has not participated well in the games. In Sunday’s classic, the script was repeated. He created little, he didn’t win disputes with his opponents, he didn’t finish, he didn’t threaten those who were in black and white.

If Flamengo won two Brazilian titles and one Libertadores in recent seasons, it is largely due to Gabriel’s great and/or decisive performance. With the final stretch of the three competitions approaching, the team needs him to return, immediately, to being Gabigol.

Follow Mauro Cezar on Twitter

Follow Mauro Cezar on Instagram

Follow Mauro Cezar on Facebook

Subscribe to the Mauro Cezar YouTube Channel