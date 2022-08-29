Deleted Scene Shows The Nightmare Villain In Doctor Strange 2

It is common for Marvel projects to have initial concepts that, in the end, end up not getting off the ground, but the presence of the villain Nightmare in Doctor Strange 2 it is certainly a great regret.

The villain has been talked about since the release of the first Doctor Strange film, back in 2016, where Scott Derrickson, director and screenwriter of the film, expressed his desire to bring the villain to the big screen.

His wish, apparently, would finally come true in Doctor Strange 2however, the director ended up leaving the project due to creative differences and the presence of the villain in the sequel ended up going along with him.

However, new concept art shows that the idea of ​​having Nightmare in the second movie was really about to happen, and new concept art from the filming set shows what that moment would look like:

In the art we can see that the villain would torment Strange with one of his biggest nightmares: the death of his sister Donna, as revealed in the scene with his evil version of the multiverse, in the second film. In the scene in question Strange describes his sister dying after falling into a frozen lake, the same scenario seen in the concept art above.

Nightmare appears mounted on his horse, the Dreamstalker, and his medieval armored look matches another official concept art revealed for the villain that you can check out. clicking here.

New concept art from the first film of the villain in his dimension fighting Doctor Strange was also revealed. Check out:

