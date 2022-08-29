Diana’s last moments: French doctor recalls ‘tragic night’

The woman was trapped on the floor of a wrecked Mercedes, unconscious and struggling to breathe. The French doctor had no idea who she was and focused on trying to save her.

Twenty-five years later, Frederic Mailliez is still scarred by what happened in Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997 – and the realization that he was one of the last people to see the Princess Diana live. This Monday, 29, the GNT channel shows the unprecedented documentary Diana’s Story. The film, which is part of the channel’s special programming in honor of 25 years without the princess, highlights the life and legacy of one of the greatest icons of the 20th century. Directed by Jemma Chisnall, the documentary will be shown shortly after the Monday chat.

“I know my name will always be linked to this tragic night,” said Mailliez, who was returning from a party when he came across the car accident. “I feel a little responsible for his last moments.”

As Britain and Diana admirers around the world remember a quarter century of her death, Mailliez recounted the aftermath of the accident.

That night, Mailliez was entering the tunnel when he saw a smoking Mercedes nearly split in two.

“I walked towards the wreckage. I opened the door and looked inside,” the doctor said.

What he saw: “Four people, two of them apparently dead, not reacting, not breathing, and the other two on the right side, were alive but in serious condition. The front passenger was screaming, he was breathing. He could wait a few minutes. And the passenger, the young woman, was kneeling on the floor of the Mercedes, her head down. She had trouble breathing, needed quick help.”

He ran to his car to call emergency services and get a breathing bag.

“She was unconscious,” the doctor said. “Thanks to my breathing bag (…) she regained a little more energy, but she couldn’t say anything.”

Later, the doctor would discover the news – along with the rest of the world – that the woman he treated was Diana, Britain’s national treasure adored by millions.

“I know it’s surprising, but I didn’t recognize Princess Diana,” Mailliez said. “I was in the car in the back seat assisting. I noticed that she was very beautiful, but my attention was so focused on what I had to do to save her life, that I didn’t have time to think, who this woman was. Someone behind me told me that the victims spoke English, so I started speaking English, saying he was a doctor and I called the ambulance”, he said. “I tried to comfort her.”

As he worked, he noticed the flash of camera lamps, of paparazzi gathered to document the scene. A British inquiry found that Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was drunk and driving at high speeds to elude chasing photographers.

Mailliez said he had “no censorship” regarding the photographers’ actions after the accident. “They didn’t stop me from accessing the victims (…) I didn’t ask for help, but they didn’t interfere with my work.”

Firefighters arrived quickly and Diana was taken to a Paris hospital, where she died a few hours later. Her partner Dodi Fayed and the driver also died.

“It was a huge shock to learn that she was Princess Diana and that she died,” Mailliez said. Then doubt set in. “Did I do everything I could to save her? Did I do my job correctly?” he wonders. “I checked with my medical professors and police investigators,” the doctor said, and they agreed that he did everything he could.

The 25-year date of the accident makes those memories come back, but they also come back “every time I drive through the Soul Tunnel,” the doctor said.

As Mailliez spoke, standing at the top of the tunnel, cars raced in and out of the pillar where she fell, now with a stenciled drawing of Diana’s face.

the monument flame of freedom nearby has become a memorial attracting Diana fans of all generations and nationalities. She became a timeless figure of emancipation and a fashion icon even for those born after her death.

Irinia Ouahvi, a 16-year-old Parisian visiting the monument, said she met Diana through TikTok videos and her mother. “Even with her style, she was a feminist. She defied royal etiquette, wearing biker shorts and casual pants,” Ouahvi said.

Francine Rose, a 16-year-old Dutch woman who stopped at Diana’s memorial during a bike trip in Paris, discovered her story thanks to Spencera recent film starring Kristen Stewart. “She’s an inspiration because she was evolving in the strict family, the royal family, and she just wanted to be free,” Rose said.