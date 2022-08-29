Discreet, Alice Braga says that social networks ‘generate anguish’ and talks about life on the airlift: ‘I’m a nomad’

“I’m a bit of a nomad”, says Alice Braga, laughing, when talking about life on the airlift. Despite the moves, the Brazilian who has a successful career in the United States considers the cities of Los Angeles and São Paulo as her base.

Alice in the United States Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“I’ve lived between Los Angeles (USA) and São Paulo for about seven years, but I also travel a lot for projects. The series I starred in for five years, ‘The Queen of the South’, we filmed in Dallas and New Orleans and, depending on where I film, I end up spending a lot of time in these other cities. I’m a bit of a nomad (laughs). But my base is in São Paulo and Los Angeles. I can take breaks from my professional commitments. preparation. Being close to family, friends, gives strength to go on. I love working. And I always say: the happiest place in the world is on a film set”, said Alice in an interview with “L’officiel”.

In the midst of these trips, records published on social networks are rare. As well as details of private life. On her most recent visit to Brazil, for example, Alice published only one photo in an exhibition with her girlfriend, Bianca Comparato.

Alice and Bianca Comparato in SP Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“Social networks are a way of expressing ourselves and communicating with the collective. But everything has a positive and a negative side. Social media generates a lot of anxiety. I say this because it often generates anguish. So I avoid entering constantly. I try very hard to stay disconnected from the digital world, especially on days when I’m not working, to slow down thinking and be more connected with the present moment. It’s a challenge, but I feel that when we move away from social media, the internet, it brings us to the present , to live in the moment with the people you are close to”.