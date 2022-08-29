Dorival justifies Marinho’s ‘absence’ in Flamengo’s victory over Botafogo

The coach made five substitutions in the second half, but the striker did not leave the bench

A starter in the Brasileirão matches, forward Marinho did not even enter the second half of Flamengo’s 1-0 victory over Botafogo, this Sunday (28), for the 24th round of the competition. After the match at Nilton Santos, coach Dorival Júnior explained why shirt 31 was not used: fever. Therefore, Gabigol acted and commanded the red-black attack.

— Marinho had a fever, he didn’t work yesterday. It would be a big and unnecessary risk, especially for a game like this, at a time when every game is a decision. We can no longer make mistakes, Flamengo has made everything they could wrong. That’s why it wasn’t Marinho, and Gabriel is a player who sustains a good sequence of games – commented Dorival.

With the 1-0 triumph, Flamengo returned to second place in the competition, but now with a smaller distance to the leader Palmeiras, of only seven points: 50 to 43. The G4 of the Brazilian Championship also has Fluminense (42) and Corinthians (39). The team from São Paulo, however, still plays in the complement of the round, this Monday (29).

While Marinho was on the bench, coach Dorival Júnior put five athletes in the second half: Pedro, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro, João Gomes and Erick Pulgar. The first four are holders in the teams of the Cups. The latter debuted for Flamengo this Sunday (28) and is still looking for his space in one of the teams.

Flamengo returns to play for the competition next Sunday (4/9), when they host Ceará, at 11 am (Brasília time), for the 25th round of the competition, at Maracanã. Before that, however, Rubro-Negro will go to Buenos Aires to face Vélez Sarsfield (ARG), in the Libertadores semifinals. The ball will roll at 21:30 (Brasília time), next Wednesday (31).