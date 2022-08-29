Dream Dimension may have appeared in the first Doctor Strange

It’s no secret to anyone else that initial plans for a sequel to the Doctor Strange movie involved the villain Nightmare as the main antagonist.

However, that idea ended up going to the drawer when Scott Derrickson dropped out of the project and Marvel Studios had to look for a new writer and a new director for the sequel.

But what if, back in the first film, in 2016, Scott Derrickson had already briefly shown us the Dream Dimension, even without the Nightmare itself? That’s what I’ll explain in the theory below.

In the good doctor’s first film, the Ancient One makes Strange’s mind glimpse several different dimensions, and one of them is well known for its hands everywhere. But what if this is our first glimpse of the Realm of Nightmares?

For those who don’t know, the villain Nightmare is the sovereign being of the Realm of Nightmares, and is an entity that feeds on people’s fear in their dreams. The dimension also has a lot of influence on this, as it is a “moldable” reality for each person with their fears.

The Ancient One’s line, “Thoughts shape reality”, is a summary way of explaining what I explained, as well as indicating that the theory is really on the right track.

But it doesn’t stop there, obviously, in this scene, that reality was shaped for Strange’s biggest nightmares, which, at the moment, were his damaged hands and his career as a surgeon and personal life going down the drain.

We can see that on these “walls” there are faces, more specifically of Strange, already bearded and with long hair, showing how his current situation is not good for his mental health, and soon after, the various hands appear that, clearly, are his biggest nightmare, due to the accident and the damage suffered.

Everything around him shaped his worst nightmares, and it was no wonder. And from his astonishment in the whole scene, we realized that the attempt to scare him was super successful.

While Scott has never confirmed or denied this theory, it’s quite possible that the Dream Dimension has already been introduced, albeit indirectly, in the MCU.

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call 'Multiverse Trilogy' of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

In addition to Raimi's return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier!

