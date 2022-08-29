Echoes: Check out the soundtrack of the Netflix miniseries

the miniseries echoes arrived slowly on Netflix, and is already surprising the public for its story, and below, we highlight the soundtrack, with all the songs that appear in the plot.

Synopsis: From the creator of 13 Reasons Why, Echoes follows Gina (Michelle Monaghan) after she discovers that her twin sister Leni has mysteriously disappeared. Facing serious psychological problems, Leni simply disappears without leaving any trace of her whereabouts.

The series’ cast includes Michelle Monaghan as Leni/Gina, Matt Bomer as Jack Beck, Daniel Sunjata as Charlie Davenport, Ali Stroker as Claudia, Karen Robinson as Louise Floss, Rosanny Zayas as Paula Martinez and Jonathan Tucker as Dylan James.

See the soundtrack, with all the songs in Echoes, from Netflix:

Episode 1

“Los Ageless” – St. Vincent

episode 2

episode 3

“I’m The Only One” – Melissa Etheridge

episode 4

“Will You Love Me Tomorrow” – The Shirelles

episode 5

“Connection” – Elastica

“Killing Me Softly With His Song” – Fugees

“Waking Up” – Elastica

“Gold to Me” – Ben Harper

“Summer of Flora” – Democustico

“Carry You” – The Teskey Brothers

“Something Old, Something New” – Lonnie Russ

“Let You Go (Alt. Version)” – Beulahbelle

episode 6

“Dragula” – Rob Zombie

episode 7

“Sisters” – Peggy Lee

