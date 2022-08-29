Fantastic shows the ‘paradise of lost bags’, in the United States | Fantastic

The Fantastic went to see the “paradise of lost bags”, in the United States. A huge store that buys lost luggage from the airlines whose owners have not been located. There are also a lot of abandoned suitcases. And then the store finishes it all off, not knowing what’s inside.

Last year, nearly 220,000 bags were lost at American airports, more than double the number of the previous year. The large number of passengers traveling in recent months, during the Northern Hemisphere summer, has compounded the problem.

Fantastic has discovered where most of the missing suitcases in the United States end up. They go to a small town with 14,000 inhabitants, in the interior of the state of Alabama, where the Scottsboro, more precisely the ownerless luggage store.

US airlines have between five and 14 days to inform the passenger that they have lost their bag and 90 days to try to find and return lost luggage. Otherwise, they have to reimburse the passenger – the limit today is equivalent to just over R$ 19 thousand, regardless of the value of what was in the luggage.

They can pay more, but in the United States companies are not obliged to do so. And, when they find a suitcase, companies may not find the person, despite the labels that identify whose luggage it is.

Every day, 7,000 new items arrive at the store, founded in 1970 and which began by reselling items from bags lost on train trips, but soon aviation took over. They don’t reveal how much they pay per bag, but they make it clear that the deal is worth it. Sometimes very worth it.

See the full report in the video above.

