Fast and Furious 10 | Jason Momoa Details His “Androgynous” Villain In The Movie

In Fast & Furious 10, Jason Momoa is about to play a deep villain and “sadist“, which promises to mess up the family’s life Toretto.

when talking to Varietythe actor revealed that his character in the film has father issues, and acts almost like a “peacock“.

“I’m finally playing a villain, I’ve been a hero for a long time. He’s very sadistic and androgynous, he’s like a peacock… He’s got a lot of problems, this guy. He definitely has some daddy issues.” – Said Momoa.

Previously, Jason Momoa had already told the QA what fast and furious 10 it was a good opportunity for him to detach himself from the image of an actor “brucutu”as his character in the film will be more eccentric.

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher) are joining the franchise in fast and furious 10.

At the same time, a fan-favorite actor who last appeared on fast and furious 8 will not return: Dwayne Johnson. The actor was even invited to return, but declined the invitation.

Louis Letterrier (Master’s Trick, Explosive Charge) will direct the feature, replacing Justin Lin.

According to multiple sources on international websites, Lin left the direction after constant script changes, as well as a major disagreement with Vin Diesel.