Fast and Furious 10 | Nathalie Emmanuel gives details about her character

The actress Nathalie Emmanuel commented character in the next film in the franchise of Fast and Furious 10.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Nathalie Emmanuel who plays the character Ramsey in fast and furious 10talked about the leading role in the new film.

“She’s certainly more open to directing than before, but in Fast & Furious 10, we see Ramsey taking on a much bigger leadership role. She keeps affirming her role in the group and her importance, which is a lot of fun.” – declared Natalie.

The cast of the new film will have the addition of Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher) are confirmed in the franchise.

Fast and Furious franchise

The Fast & Furious franchise that began in 2001 has already grossed $6.3 billion globally, including the 2019 spin-off from Hobbs & Shaw, while the most recent film directed by Justin Lin, Fast & Furious 9 , grossed $681 million worldwide.

fast and furious 10 will have direction of Louis Letterrier (Master’s Trick, Explosive Charge) and return of the cast formed with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Sung Kang.

New movie slated to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

