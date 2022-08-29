Felipão shows his “grandfather” side and talks about retirement after the end of the year: “Should I continue?” | athletico-pr

Coach Felipão spoke again about the possibility of ending his career after the end of this season. The focus right now, of course, is on Athletico and on the Libertadores semifinal against Palmeiras – the first leg will be on Tuesday, at 21:30, at Arena da Baixada. However, the future is also in the mind of the experienced 73-year-old coach.

In an interview with Conmebol Libertadores, which will be released in full on Monday, Luiz Felipe Scolari told about the family’s requests to leave football, revealed what “Grandpa Felipão” is like and also highlighted the moment at Athletico, in addition to commenting on forward Vitor Roque, who has been decisive at the age of 17.

About retirement, Felipão detailed that he has been talking about it with his wife and children. He had already raised this issue, more openly, after the victory over Estudiantes and the qualification to the semifinals of Libertadores.

– I feel at that moment that they are saying: ah, dad, you haven’t stayed at home for so long, you have worked, you have dedicated yourself to football. Not that I didn’t dedicate myself to the children, but I left a little aside for the wife to take care of the education of these children. Isn’t it time for us to live a little longer, to travel, to get out of work a little and such? They were already saying this.

Furthermore, one of the points for this decision by Felipão is in the new position of technical director of Athletico, which he is expected to exercise from next year. The coach was hired precisely for this role in the Hurricane, but ended up taking charge at the edge of the lawn until the end of the season.

– Because of many things that have been happening in my life, in the lives of people around me, some I am losing for some reason, death or whatever, I keep thinking: is it really worth ending football, ending… Is it worth dedicating myself to a new career as a technical director? Should I continue? I don’t know.

– I’m going to wait for this situation from Athletico, because I want and I’m going to promise the athleticans the best of my work, the best of everything I’ve done so far, so that we can reach the end of the year with the goals achieved. Then I can think. Today I do not know the position of technical director. I don’t want to be a “hinder” in Athletico’s life. I have to find out about subjects I don’t know yet. If I find out and find that I have conditions, I will naturally talk to my family. If I think I can’t afford it, that’s fine.

In the interview, Scolari also detailed a little about the “grandfather Felipão” side. He currently has three grandchildren and expects another granddaughter to arrive at the end of the year.

– I will have two boys and two girls. Then, who knows, I’ll have to dedicate myself to these artists there, right? With them I play, ice cream, popsicle. There in Portugal there is a sweet that they call “Berlin Ball”. I take my grandchildren there: we’re going to eat Berlin ball, but don’t tell the father or the mother. But then they count.

– And grandpa is for spoiling, grandpa is for doing everything different from what the parents say. And I do. I often send a whats: look what a grandfather did here, I do too. Caring, walking with them is spectacular. We are always at their disposal. When I’m with them, I do a lot of things I didn’t do with my kids. It’s really different,” he said excitedly.

Felipão lives at Athletico a special moment. He took over as coach in early May, replacing Fabio Carille. He caught Hurricane threatened not to advance in the group stage of Libertadores and close to the relegation zone in the Brasileirão.

He accumulated good results, advanced in Libertadores, reaching the semifinals for the sixth time in the competition and putting Athletico at this stage after 17 years. He stopped in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and is in the direct fight for the G-4 in the Brazilian. He has 16 wins, nine draws and five defeats in 30 games.

– An emotion of the World Cup, an emotion of working in a Euro, of being champion of a Champions in Asia, of being champion of Libertadores by Palmeiras and Grêmio. A thrill to be working in a team like today, my Hurricane, my Athletico, which can reach a Libertadores final, which was a dream of ours. Athletico’s dream that became mine and the athletes’, we are close.

– There is so much that we have lived and experienced. But achieving, after 17 years that Athletico dreamed of reaching a semifinal, to beat a strong, competitive and well-organized team like Estudiantes, gives us, who have already experienced and worked many things, a lot of joy. And seeing a group do what was done, doing what is done on a daily basis, as Athletico has been doing, makes us feel good, experience that emotion that can be even greater than what we have already experienced in Everytime.

At 73 years old, Felipão is very careful with the young striker Vitor Roque, 17 years old. The player has been standing out for Athletico, with the right to the goal that classified the team to the semifinals of Libertadores. Despite this, the experienced coach asks for patience with the boy.

– He’s a gem, he’s spectacular, a pure boy, very good at work. But he is still in training. He is 17 years old. At 15 he was already a professional. He didn’t do any training, he has some skills that need to be worked on. And our fans already see Vitor as the solution to everything. It will be a solution as it evolves year by year. Can you imagine with the technical work that is done on a daily basis with him, adding some things that he didn’t have, because he is a different player, he is improving, can you imagine in two or three years? This is the Vitor Roque we want to see.

– Mentally he is a spectacular person. Good boy. I can say: good boy, because he is 17 years old. A good boy in everything, to learn, with his parents at home, with his colleagues, on a daily basis at work. He’s going to evolve and he’s going to be a great player. But there are some valences that still need to be worked on – concluded Felipão.

