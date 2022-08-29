Find out which actress can replace Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2

Old acquaintance of Jason Momoa could be the new interpreter of Mera in Aquaman 2 and in the DCEU.

It was recently revealed that actress Amber Heard could be fired from the DCEU by Warner Bros. after she lost the defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. With Amber’s eventual departure, Princess Mera would most likely gain a new interpreter. And the actress who can take this role could be an old acquaintance of Jason Momoa, Aquaman.

According to old rumours, Emilia ClarkeDaenerys Targaryen of game of Thronescould be Amber Heard’s replacement in the DC Extended Universe.

Clarke, who played opposite Momoa (Khal Drogo) in the hit series HBO, was tipped by insiders in 2020 to be the new Mera of theaters. There are still several petitions on the internet today asking for Emilia Clarke to replace Amber Heard.

In 2020, the WB even considered firing Amber from the Aquaman movies just like the studio did with Johnny Deppwho fired him from the franchise fantastic beasts. But he ended up dropping the idea after the actor lost a lawsuit against the newspaper. The Sunwho accused Depp of being a bully.

But what about you, would you like to see this exchange of Mera in Aquaman 2? Comment below in our comment block.

Despite filming the sequel to Aquaman had already been finished, Amber’s participation in the feature would be short, around ten minutes, which would not cause too much trouble to reshoot Mera’s scenes.

Aquaman 2 It is scheduled for release on March 17, 2023 in US theaters.

