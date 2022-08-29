Gabriel Klaussner from Ubatuba is champion of the Banco do Brasil Surfing Circuit of the WSL

Ubatuba once again stood out as the Capital of Surfing. Last weekend, from August 25th to 28th, Itamambuca beach hosted the Banco do Brasil Surfing Circuit, the third and decisive stage of the WSL Qualifying Series (World Surf League).

Sunny days, environmental awareness actions, planting more than 400 native seedlings and various sports and entertainment activities on the sand marked the atmosphere of the WSL championship, which had not been held in Ubatuba for over 11 years.

The competition brought together around 100 athletes from Brazil and neighboring countries, 30 of them from Ubatuba, and its main objective was to discover new Brazilian surfing talents.

Among the representatives of Ubatuba, the highlight was the athlete Gabriel Klaussner, only 17 years old, who took the title of champion of the Circuit by computing the results of the three stages of the dispute (stages of Garopaba – SC, Salvador – BA and Ubatuba – SP), together with the experienced Silvana Lima. As a prize, the athletes won invitations to participate in the only Challenger Series in Latin America this year, the Corona Saquarema Pro presented by Banco do Brasil, which will be held from November 1st to 8th in Saquarema.

“There is no more special feeling than this: to be champion in front of my family and friends. I’m stoked for the opportunity to be able to compete in a Challenger Series event. That was my goal this year. I came to this championship to win the Circuit and, thank God, I conquered it”, commented Gabriel.

The five-time Brazilian professional surfing champion and two-time runner-up in the world, Silvana Lima, in addition to winning the title of the Banco do Brasil Surfing Circuit, also won the last two stages – in Salvador (BA) and last Sunday at Itamambuca beach. . In the decision of the stage held in Ubatuba, in the male category, the athlete Alejo Muniz took the best.

Present on the last day of the event, Mayor Flavia Pascoal paid tribute to all the people from Ubatuba who participated in the competition, highlighting Ubatuba’s vocation for surfing. “We are the surfing capital and an event like this only reinforces our vocation. Seeing young talents like Gabriel Klaussner encourages us to always continue to support the sport in our city”, she commented.

Stage in Ubatuba was the best of the Banco do Brasil Surfing Circuit

The Ubatuba stage was the best of the Banco do Brasil Surfing Circuit, with new records being recorded in the good waves of Itamambuca beach, such as the seven highest sums and the three highest scores of the three events. Matheus Navarro, from Santa Catarina, reached 18.17 points, adding 9.17 to 9.00 on Friday.

In the grand final, Alejo Muniz won the title by 17.10 to 16.77 points from José Gundesen, with the champion earning the second highest score of the year, 9.27. It was only below the 9.33 that São Paulo’s Igor Moraes got in the quarterfinals, when he made the second highest sum of the three stages, 17.83 points.

“It’s a great honor to host a WSL event again, something that hasn’t happened in our city for about 11 years. We know the potential for sports in our municipality and we will increasingly seek to encourage these achievements”, concluded Tiago Balio, Secretary of Sports and Leisure of Ubatuba.

The Banco do Brasil Surfing Circuit, stage in Ubatuba, was sponsored by Banco do Brasil and BB Asset Management, with support from the City Hall.

RESULTS OF THE LAST DAY OF THE BANCO DO BRASIL CIRCUIT:

Champion: Alejo Muniz (BRA) for 17.10 pts (9.27+7.83) – US$ 2,000 and 1,000 pts

Runner-up: José Gundesen (ARG) with 16.77 pts (8.87+7.90) – US$ 900 and 800 pts

SEMIFINALS – 3rd place with 650 points and $550:

1.a: José Gundesen (ARG) 16.60 x 13.87 Igor Moraes (BRA)

2.a: Alejo Muniz (BRA) 13.73 x 13.34 Lucas Vicente (BRA)

QUARTER FINALS – 5th place with 500 points and $250:

1.a: José Gundesen (ARG) 14.17 x 8.33 Eric Bahia (BRA)

2.a: Igor Moraes (BRA) 17.83 x 12.27 Gabriel André (BRA)

3.a: Alejo Muniz (BRA) 16.60 x 12.03 Lucas Rosario (BRA)

4.a: Lucas Vicente (BRA) 15.40 x 13.46 Murillo Coura (BRA)

FEMALE TITLE DECISION:

Champion: Silvana Lima (BRA) for 16.17 pts (8.50+7.67) – US$ 2,000 and 1,000 pts

Runner-up: Melanie Giunta (PER) with 11.67 pts (7.60+4.07) – US$ 900 and 800 pts

SEMIFINALS – 3rd place with 650 points and $550:

1.a: Daniella Rosas (PER) 13.00 x 6.90 Sophie Fletcher (AUS)

2.a: Silvana Lima (BRA) 16.26 x 15.26 Melanie Giunta (PER)

Top-10 in the ranking of the 3 stages of the Banco do Brasil Circuit:

1st: Gabriel Klaussner (SP) – 1,445 points

2nd: Heitor Mueller (SC) – 1,266

3rd: Messias Felix (CE) – 1,095

4th: Alejo Muniz (SC) – 1,000

4th: Santiago Muniz (SC) – 1,000

4th: Igor Moraes (SP) – 1,000

7th: Krystian Kymerson (ES) – 860

7th: José Gundesen (ARG) – 860

9th: Lucas Vicente (SC) – 782

10th: Gabriel André (SP) – 716

Top-10 in the ranking of the 3 stages of the Banco do Brasil Circuit:

1.a: Silvana Lima (CE) – 2,650 points

2.a: Tainá Hinckel (SC) – 1,650

3.a: Daniella Rosas (PER) – 1,450

4.a: Juliana dos Santos (CE) – 1,350

5.a: Kemily Sampaio (SP) – 1,150

5.a: Melanie Giunta (PER) – 1,150

7.a: Julia Santos (SP) – 1,000

7.a: Laura Raupp (SC) – 1,000

9.a: Isabelle Nalu (SC) – 800

10.a: Sol Aguirre (PER) – 700

10.a: Catalina Mercere (ARG) – 700

TOP-10 RANKING 2022/2023 OF WSL LATIN AMERICA – 8 stages:

1st: Miguel Tudela (PER) – 9,000 points

2nd: Heitor Mueller (BRA) – 4,727

3rd: Guillermo Satt (CHL) – 4,465

4th: Rafael Teixeira (BRA) – 4,248

5th: José Gundesen (ARG) – 4,235

6th: Ian Gouveia (BRA) – 3,966

7th: Samuel Igo (BRA) – 3,644

8th: Vitor Ferreira (BRA) – 3,482

9th: Gabriel André (BRA) – 3,475

10th: Igor Moraes (BRA) – 3,223

TOP-10 RANKING 2022/2023 OF WSL LATIN AMERICA – 7 stages:

1.a: Sol Aguirre (PER) – 4,700 points

2.a: Rodriguez Vargas Arena (PER) – 3,790

3.a: Dominic Barona (EQU) – 3,475

4.a: Silvana Lima (BRA) – 3,446

5.a: Daniella Rosas (PER) – 3,250

6.a: Tainá Hinckel (BRA) – 3,245

7.a: Isabelle Nalu (BRA) – 3,125

8.a: Melanie Giunta (PER) – 3,073

9.a: Genesis Garcia (EQU) – 2,423

10.a: Kiany Hyakutake (BRA) – 2,240

