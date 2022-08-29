Galaxy Z Fold 4 becomes a Windows Phone with a desktop-like interface

Perhaps the last thing users of the brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 would want is to turn it into a decadent Windows Phone, already out of fashion and even seen as vintage by some. But that’s exactly what youtuber Mark Spurrell decided to do. But let’s take it easy, because the idea in the end may not be as bad as it seems. Contrary to what the first description might lead you to believe, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has not lost Android 12 or any of the various features that justify its price starting at R$11,000. In this case, Spurrell just left One UI 4.1.1 aside and downloaded two separate launchers to build an original and even quite functional phone, just in a different way.

As you can see in the video above, the inspiration came when the user tested a Microsoft Lumia and thought about how he could take the blocky interface to Samsung’s novelty. This became possible in Z Fold 4’s large external display using an app called Square Homewhere he left some of the main shortcuts for apps, photos, phone, etc., as well as a “special” button in the bottom corner — a Windows start button. When he touches this button, then he can open and use the device with the screen open — and then everything changes and the interface looks more like a traditional Windows desktop. O trick is in the use of Win-X Launcher, another interfacewhich is toggled using a feature of the Bixby assistant.

















It is not, however, any emulator or virtual machine with Windows, just an interface with Android resources but hidden under this computer look — the start button opens the list of apps, there is a functional calendar and clock, it is possible to pull up the settings brightness, Bluetooth and others from the lower right corner etc. The whole look resembles a Windows 10, and it is possible to create shortcuts for apps on the taskbar or even use gestures to quickly access the camera, among many other functions. For those who want to try to replicate this game, you can also download the two interfaces on the cards below and configure them as shown in the video. It’s also possible to just open them separately so they toggle. So, what did you think of this Windows Z Fold 4? Leave your comment!

square home Developer: ChYK the dev Free – offers in-app purchases Size: 3MB

Win-X Launcher Developer: Internity Labs Free – offers in-app purchases Size: 27MB

7.6-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED main display with 23:9 aspect ratio 120 Hz refresh rate and 2176 x 1812 pixel resolution

6.2-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED External Display 120 Hz refresh rate and 2316 x 904 pixel resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

256 or 512 GB of internal storage

IPx8 certification

10 MP main front camera

Front camera under the 4 MP screen

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (OIS) 12MP ultrawide sensor 10 MP telephoto sensor (3x optical zoom)

4,400mAh battery, with 25W charging

Android 12 as operating system, under the One UI 4 interface