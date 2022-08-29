Galvão Bueno is tied up in LA and Desirée Soares jokes: ‘They discovered my husband’ – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Galvão Bueno is tied up in LA and Desiré Soares jokes: ‘They stole my husband’ (Photo: reproduction/instagram)

Galvão Bueno was surprised by a group of fans who “discovered” him on the way back to a hotel in Los Angeles. The narrator was tied up and took pictures with the tourists while he was on the street with the woman, Desiree Soares. She recorded the moment and shared it on her Instagram Stories.

know more

“And me here on Rodeo Drive, walking there, going to the hotel… They found my husband”, she joked as she registered the moment. “Everyone taking a picture with my husband. Our little hotel is over there.. Where Pretty Woman was recorded [o filme] with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere”, she commented. “Look at Richard Gere here today… Galvão Bueno for the guys. That’s cool. It fills me with pride,” she finished.

Galvão shared the video and wrote: “It’s great to receive affection!! And outside Brazil, then!!”

Desirée then shared a photo posing next to him on the walk of fame and wrote: “Absolutely! If my husband’s job had been here in the US he would have had his star on the walk of fame,” she said.

Last Friday (26), the couple appeared in a very famous tourist spot in Los Angeles: the Hollywood sign. They made a point of posing for photos on the spot and sharing with their followers.

The clicks caught the attention of followers who wrote affectionate messages for the couple. “Chic and happy,” said one. “Beautiful,” concluded another. “Wonderful,” said a third.

