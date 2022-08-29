game camera success was accidental

One of the most praised features of Resident Evil 4 was its camera, but believe me, this was done in an unpretentious way by the developers. Producer Shinji Mikami spoke about it in an interview with Capcom’s Biohazard channel.

According to Mikami, they hadn’t planned an innovation of this size, but even during the production process, many people praised the work. Masahiro Sakurai, creator of Super Smash Bros., was one of those people. Gears of War, an Xbox game, was also inspired by the RE4 model.

When asked about this by Jun Takeuchi, responsible for preventing Resident Evil 7 from becoming a game as a service, he revealed the following behind the scenes of Resident Evil 4 camera development:

It was natural enough. We weren’t planning on doing anything groundbreaking, but in the end, everyone said it was. For us personally, we thought this was a better angle. We weren’t innovating, there was none of that.

Released on October 25, 2005, the game received 38 different opinions on the Metacritic, and boasts 96 points as an average on the portal. Likewise, 2504 internet users gave the title a 9.3 rating.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Not Listed by Capcom for TGS 2022

Now talking about the Resident Evil 4 remake. The game will not appear at the Tokyo Game Show 2022. Capcom has not listed the title as one of its attractions for the event. Find out more information here!