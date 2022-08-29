Game of Thrones: George RR Martin wanted 10 seasons of the beloved series – at least! – News Seen on the web

HBO series was one of the most talked about productions on social media and ended in 2018 with eight seasons.

The HBO series Game of Thrones ended in 2019 with eight seasons, and despite having been one of the most talked about series since its launch, the end did not please fans very much, as some point out that production for the outcome was rushed and careless with character arcs, such as the battle with the Night King (one of the most anticipated moments) and the winner of the Iron Throne.

Even without influence, author George RR Martin argued that the series would need more seasons than was presented. “I kept saying it has to be at least 10 seasons and maybe 12, 13. I missed that one.”, Martin told The Wall Street Journal about the conversation he had with GOT streaming creators David Benioff and DB Weiss. The original idea of ​​the creator duo was to end the series before it even reached its peak and not even Martin was invited to give an opinion in recent seasons, which made the outcome even more inflexible.

Who is Daenerys Targaryen’s closest relative in House of the Dragon?

On the other hand, the spin-off A Casa do Dragão, a spin-off series that had its first episode released this Sunday (21), involved the author who received information about the production. With the new narrative of the franchise, House of Dragon (original title) is an HBO Max production, and tells the story of House Targaryen 200 years before the events seen with Daenerys, played by Emilia Clarke.

Despite being presented to the viewer only one episode, the series was well received by the public and also shows a greater number of dragons, since the production’s intention is to portray them as gods. With actress Milly Alcock playing the daughter of King Viserys, his successor to the Iron Throne, the series will air every Sunday on HBO Max.