Germany fills its gas tanks at full steam – DW – 08/29/2022

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the targets set by the government to fill gas storage facilities are being met ahead of schedule – allaying fears of a severe gas shortage during the European winter due to the war in Ukraine. .

“The reservoirs are filling up faster than planned,” the minister told the German magazine. Der Spiegelin an interview published this Sunday (28/08).

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), an association that brings together gas infrastructure operators across the European continent, German storage levels reached around 82%.

THE SpiegelHabeck said the next target, of reaching 85% of storage capacity by October, could be reached by early September.

Likewise, the next target, of filling 95% of the reservoirs’ capacity by November 1st, must also be met ahead of schedule.

Russian energy dependency drops

Germany is currently trying to secure alternative sources of gas to supply the country during the cold winter months beginning at the end of the year, as it seeks to eliminate its dependence on Russian energy amid the war in Ukraine.

Moscow has announced constant suspensions of gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which links Russia directly to Germany. As of August 31, the pipeline must be closed again for three days. Russia’s gas flow had already been reduced to 20% of Nord Stream 1’s capacity several weeks ago.

The good news for Berlin is that while Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany’s consumption in 2021, that share was reduced to just 9.5% in August. Gas imports from Norway and the Netherlands now have more weight in the country’s consumption.

Germany also expects liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows from France once organizational and technical issues are resolved.

Avoiding an unheated winter

Gas storage in Germany will allow energy companies to tap into these reservoirs whenever necessary to meet demand, acting as a kind of buffer for the currently volatile market.

“Companies will be able to take gas from storage facilities as planned during the winter to also supply industries and homes,” Habeck told Spiegel.

There are fears in Germany – not yet completely extinguished – that the gas shortage will force the German industry to suspend its activities and, in the worst case, force citizens to face the harsh winter without sufficient heating in their homes.

The German minister is still under pressure over a gas surcharge recently announced by the government, which will mean that homes and businesses will have to pay an extra 0.024 euro cents per kilowatt-hour consumed.

The surcharge will cover about 90% of the additional costs incurred by gas suppliers who are having to pay more for fuel, but at the same time it will make the costs rise dramatically for consumers.

ek/bl (DPA, Reuters)