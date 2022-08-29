Google Pixel 6a is unlocked with someone else’s fingerprint – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

Like other Android phones, the Google Pixel 6a It has a fingerprint reader under the screen. The new smartphone Google, however, is being unlocked with other people’s biometrics, not restricted to the smartphone owner’s fingerprint. This is what some users on Reddit and YouTube report.

Google Pixel 6a: Users report fingerprint reader failure (Image: Handout/Google)

The case hits one of the main security elements of the smartphone. On July 30, a user reported on Reddit that he was able to unlock the screen using an unregistered finger:

“I scanned both my thumbs so I can unlock my phone with my right or left hand. However, my phone was on my desk and I decided to unlock it.” “Accidentally, I used my index finger and pressed it on the little fingerprint icon on the lock screen. And it worked.”

But this was not the only case. In response, another person claimed that his wife was able to unlock her cell phone on the third attempt. “I can unlock my friend’s Pixel 6a even if my fingerprint is not registered”, exposed another user in the thread.

“My wife has her thumbs registered to her Pixel 6a, and only those two, but I can unlock it with one of mine,” said another person on Reddit.

Sensor recognizes unregistered fingerprints

The flaw was also demonstrated by the YouTube channel Geekyranjit. In a video, the presenter was able to unlock the Pixel 6a with his left thumb, and he only registered his right thumb. But when testing with his wife and daughter, the cell phone asked for the password when using the sensor.

One of the most recent reports from the CNBC. On Friday (26), journalist Jordan Novet reported that a friend managed to unlock his cell phone. And it didn’t happen just once or twice: “he did it again and again, surprising our friends”, reported the reporter. “Fortunately, no one else could unlock my phone.”

Flaw did not affect all Google Pixel 6a units

Despite reports, not all units were affected by the incident. At the end of July, the 9to5Google tested the glitch on four Google Pixel 6a units but failed to replicate the bug. However, it is still unclear, so far, whether the problem is related to the mobile software or hardware.

However, this is a worrying episode. Even though the percentage of users affected is not very high, this flaw opens a door for almost anyone to gain access to your cell phone. Also, I have never seen anything like this when I had a Galaxy S10+ and used other phones with an under-screen fingerprint reader.

Pixel 6a arrived in the United States with an MSRP of $449 (Image: Reproduction/Google)

What does Google say?

wanted by CNBC, a Google spokesperson said the sensor has been tested to meet industry safety standards. In the reviews, the company noted that the “probability of an unverified fingerprint match is 1 in 50,000 attempts.” But the company did not explain what is behind the glitches reported by users.

“We make continuous improvements to our fingerprint performance, stability and reliability, and users should ensure they are running the latest version of Android 13,” the spokesperson concluded.

It is worth remembering that the Google Pixel 6a, which was announced during Google I/O 2022, is not for sale in Brazil. The suggested price of the smartphone in the United States is US$ 449 (about R$ 2,285 in direct conversion).

With information: 9to5Google, CNBC and Reddit