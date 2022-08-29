Green Cup still worth it? Tournament has lost steam over the years; see what leaders think | green cup

Copa Verde 2022 has finally been confirmed by the CBF. There were months of uncertainty – it has become routine. Every year the same question is asked: “when will the Copa Verde start?”. Today, that question has changed to “will there be a Green Cup this year?”.

It’s not just fans who are in doubt about the tournament, the club’s managers themselves are left in the dark. It’s no wonder that the championship lives with this uncertainty, the Copa Verde has been losing relevance over the years. Adson Batista, president of Atlético Goianiense, comments that he does not find the current format interesting.

– Financially it doesn’t pay off and has conflict with our main championships. Our calendar is very exhausting. — Adson Batista, president of Atlético Goianiens

The presidents of Remo and Paysandu agree that the competition needs to be held at another time of the year. Maurício Ettinger, representative of Papão, comments that he requested that the competition be held at another time of the year.

– There is already a request to fit the Copa Verde in the month of August. At the end of the season it is a difficult time to renew with players.

Fábio Bentes, president of Remo, believes that the competition should be held in the same period as the Copa do Nordeste. It is worth remembering that the current champion of the tournament will not participate this year.

– I believe it would be better for everyone. We would have stronger teams and more competitive teams, better games. Without a doubt, I think it would be better for everyone.

With the confirmation of the Copa Verde to take place later this year, the president of Manaus criticized the decision of the CBF. For Gioavanni Alves, the tournament is “unfair” and that, therefore, the club will be left out for the first time.

– I will not legitimize a decision that was not made in the presence of the participating clubs. It’s unfair, there was not the slightest consideration with the moment that we and many clubs that are in the Copa Verde live. What will those who closed their calendar and dismissed the cast do? And who lives a delicate moment trying to get out of a relegation zone? And who no longer has the money to compete? – questioned the leader of Gavião do Norte.

In the beginning, the competition assured the winner of a place in the Copa Sudamericana. After that, the champion had the right to enter the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Now, whoever takes the Copa Verde is guaranteed the third phase of the biggest national cup.

The first editions of the competition were broadcast by Esporte Interativo, a broadcaster that also broadcast the Copa do Nordeste. In 2018, IS announced that it would not continue with the tournament, which was relegated to a streaming platform. Only recently did Copa Verde return to an open TV channel.

The average audience only dropped with the passage of time – a factor that shows a lack of interest in the competition. This is one of the points surrounding the Copa Verde. Lack of interest does not generate profit. A championship is not held just for that, but it is undeniable that teams compete in competitions to have a financial return. They are professional clubs.

If two of the biggest sources of income are compromised – audience and box office – the competition becomes increasingly uninteresting.

Average paying audience over the years

2014: 5,429 paying

2015: 4,351 paying

2016: 4,178 paying

2017: 2,716 paying

2018: 3,093 paying

2019: 2,949 paying

2020: There was no audience at the games because of the Covid-19 pandemic

2021: 2,857 paying

The teams that compete in the Copa Verde are not part of the Brazilian football elite – except for Goiás and Cuiabá. Because of this, it is no longer such an interesting tournament for the rest of Brazil. There are several teams that are not in the first divisions of the Brazilian. But that doesn’t mean the tournament can’t be better.

The date of the tournament makes everything worse. Remo, the current champion, announced that he will not compete in the competition. Fábio Bentes, president of the club, explains that the club has just disbanded the squad for not having competitions and that it has already started planning for 2023. This is the reality of several clubs that compete in the C and D Series.

Cuiabá, one of the biggest winners of the competition, is fighting against relegation in Serie A. The same happens with Vila Nova in Serie B – Tigre has already announced that it will use the under-23 in this year’s edition. Remembering that these championships only end in the second week of November.

Teams that already have no players, teams that are not focused on the competition… that’s what the Copa Verde has become, a kind of “calendar problem”. This year’s competition will not have Remo, the current champion, should not focus on Cuiabá, which is one of the biggest winners and a team that is in Serie A, and can do without the teams from Goiás, which are in the first divisions.

These factors make the Copa Verde less attractive. The games don’t have a good level, some of the best teams don’t focus on competition. Sometimes they are matches with the players who are “left” from the season. If that doesn’t attract the fans, it won’t attract the audience, if it doesn’t attract the audience, it won’t attract the attention of sponsors. It’s a big snowball.

The Northeast Cup is a success. It is logical that the situation of teams in the region is different, but participating in the group stage of the northeast competition yields more than being the great champion of the Copa Verde.

In 2021, the champion – who guaranteed a place in the third phase of the 2022 Copa do Brasil – and the runner-up received BRL 150,000 and BRL 100,000 in prize money, respectively. Finalists also received a car.

Check out the Northeast Cup awards

Group stage (Quota 1): BRL 1.910 million

Group stage (Quota 2): BRL 1.465 million

Group stage (Quota 3): BRL 1.290 million

Group stage (Quota 4): BRL 640 thousand

Quarterfinals: BRL 300,000

Semifinal: BRL 350 thousand

Vice: BRL 500 thousand

Champion: BRL 1 million

Remo’s president believes that a union between the clubs is necessary, in order to strengthen the competition. He mentions the beginning of the Northeast competition and thinks that the Northeast Cup should be an example to follow.

– There was an articulation between clubs and federations. They formed a Northeast Cup league. With that, they grew stronger. I think we need more unity between the teams and states that are part of the Copa Verde, and for the restructuring process to begin, to create a league to deal with the Copa Verde business. We have an appeal that doesn’t exist in other competitions, an environmental appeal. It could be better explored, but it isn’t.

Ricardo Gluck Paul, president of the Pará Football Federation (FPF), says that the competition needs to find solutions to develop.

– We are able to create viable commercial alternatives. The very internationalization of the Copa Verde with the Amazonian countries that we will dialogue with the CBF.

The ge questioned the CBF about possible changes in the championship, but did not get an answer until the last update of this report.