Gucci, Jack Grealish and the new onslaught of football fashion

Earlier this year, the football rumor mill swung into action. Where this kind of speculation normally means a big hire or a coach pressured into the job, this time he focused on a potential endorsement deal. According to these reports, Jack Grealish was about to sign a multimillion-dollar contract with Gucci that would make him an “official ambassador”, something described as “virtually unprecedented for a sportsman”.

In May, Grealish appeared to confirm the rumors in an interview with The Face. While it may have seemed an unconventional move at the time, Grealish was keen to emphasize just how deep his ties to the Italian luxury house ran, telling the story of a Gucci bag his father bought him as a gift for joining the first team. from Aston Villa. “I was only 16 years old,” he told the magazine. “This goes so far!”

The change doesn’t make sense just because of a 10-year scholarship. Gucci is known for working with unexpected collaborators and ambassadors, and its “Friends from home” often include musicians (Harry Styles and Celeste), actors (Jared Leto and Dakota Johnson), artists (Ignasi Monreal and Coco Capitan) and chefs (Massimo Bottura). Even trainspotter Francis Bourgeois is a constant presence in her fashion shows.

While this list shows just how far Gucci throws the net in terms of ambassadors, the signing of Grealish is still the first time they’ve worked with a football player. That move, therefore, gives Gucci a formal entry into a new market — complete with a hotline to Grealish’s 5.2 million Instagram followers — and the brand followed suit, signing Arsenal captain Leah Williamson in another “big deal”. Williamson was a special guest at the Gucci Cosmonogie show, sharing her behind-the-scenes photos with the magazine ID.

Both Grealish and Williamson were obviously partially signed due to their football skills, but the sponsorship deals also depend on who they are off the field. Williamson is the leader of a new generation of female soccer players and, in addition to now being a Euro champion, she is also a powerful advocate for women and girls’ access to the sport. This ties in with Gucci’s “Chime for Change” program, described as “a global campaign to convene, unite and strengthen voices that speak for gender equality.”

Getty/GOAL

Grealish, on the other hand, has built a close bond with fans through his down-to-earth approach, including his celebrations of his Premier League victory at the end of last season. Throughout his career, Grealish has been more outspoken, more playful and more approachable than most Premier League or international players, something that would endear him to Gucci’s own ideals. In 2018, Harry Styles became the face of his tailoring campaign, with images showing him holding a chicken at his local chippy. If you had to think of a Premier League player willing to do that, they would probably pick Grealish.

In this sense, both partnerships are driven by the values ​​of the players and not just by their reach. Gucci isn’t the first luxury brand to do this with football sponsorships. One of the most prominent examples is the voice of his generation Marcus Rashford, who signed with Burberry to “stand up for the power to give back”. In the statement announcing the partnership, the London-based label said that “Rashford’s work to support the UK’s youth is at the heart of our partnership and embodies our commitment to the community and beyond.”

Far from the direct impact of Williamson and Grealish, Gucci’s decision to enter the world of football also helps it to lead in a growing area. The overlap between fashion and football has come a long way since David James walked the runway for Armani in 1995, and these days players often attend fashion shows and sometimes participate themselves. Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin walked for Louis Vuitton in 2019 and Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared in a Bottega Veneta campaign in 2021. And then there’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has become a darling of most fashion magazines since he went to New York Fashion Week with Everton teammate Tom Davies in early 2020.

This relationship also extends to the product. Brands have been fond of playing with football aesthetics in their collections, most notably Balenciaga, whose football-influenced releases cover everything from black leather cleats to shirts seemingly inspired by Borussia Dortmund uniforms. Gucci also got in on the action with its adidas Originals collaboration earlier this year, and arrived in a campaign featuring Paul Pogba, Serge Gnabry, Jude Bellingham and David Alaba.

Gucci’s partnerships with Grealish and Williamson therefore make sense in a number of different ways. On a superficial level, it gives the Italian luxury house a foothold in the football industry, bringing credibility from two global talents who have their own platforms and their own reach.

Deeper than that, though, it allows Gucci to work with players who share its values. Both Grealish and Williamson are young, progressive and not afraid to be themselves. In that sense, the partnership between these two players and one of the biggest fashion houses in the world is based on principles, not just reach. In an era where gamers feel more empowered than ever to stay true to themselves, this could be the future.