Hamilton puts out fire in car after crash with Alonso; Look

Recognized for his talent to drive an F1 car at over 300 km/h, Lewis Hamilton has shown that he is versatile and has other skills.

This Sunday (28), the Briton put out a small fire that hit the vehicle he drives himself, the W13, shortly after a collision with Fernando Alonso, on the first lap of the Belgian GP.

The launch took place a few turns after the start. Hamilton disputed the second position with the Spanish rival, but lacked space for the cars.

The Mercedes sportsman took the worst. He “flew” after contact and was recommended, by the team via radio, to abandon the race held at the Spa Francorchamps circuit.

In a press conference, the British admitted the mistake. In addition, he recounted what he experienced during the collision.

“I remember looking at the ground to know it was pretty high. I heard something break in the gearbox,” she began.

“When going down, it would have broken so much in the rear. And was told to stop. At that moment, you hope it can go on, but it wasn’t possible.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff pointed out that the German automaker has a museum where all the F1 cars produced for each season are kept. However, the W13 cannot be kept as a relic.

“I don’t think he will have more space at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart,” said the Austrian.

Team engineer Andrew Shovlin also spoke about the accident. He hopes the W13 hasn’t been damaged too much.

“Hamilton had the misfortune of being out of the race so early after a strong start,” he analyzed.

“He hadn’t seen where Alonso was positioned at Turn 5 and retired early. We haven’t recovered the car yet, but hopefully there won’t be too much damage.”

