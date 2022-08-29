HBO Max celebrates women’s empowerment with a special selection of content

Disclosure

THE HBO Max celebrates women every day, sharing stories in which they can feel present, confident and able to do everything and more – for themselves and for what they care about. There are many stereotypes that need to be left behind and even more steps to be taken towards gender equality, but at HBO Max there are many female representatives who make women feel closer and closer to this equality. That’s why HBO Max created a special carousel called messed with a, MIXED WITH ALL. NO ONE WILL STAND IN THEIR WAYso that everyone can enjoy the most empowering titles made by and for women and, why not, for society itself:

ERIN BROCKOVICH: A WOMAN OF TALENT

Starring Julia Roberts and based on true events, this film follows Erin, a single mother who gets a job at a small law firm. Her “unconventional” personality will make her start not so encouraging, but everything will change when she decides to investigate the strange case of some people suffering from a suspicious illness. This story represents the spirit that a leader can have, regardless of gender.

THE JANES: ANONYMOUS WOMEN

The title of this documentary refers to the real name of a clandestine network of activists made up of women, which during 1968 began to support the right to abortion. Through it, it will be possible to see how the arguments currently defended by the women’s rights movements are not different from those of previous years, since it reconstructs a reality that, in the 21st century, continues to be the subject of debate.

THE SCAMMERS

Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B – among others – interpret the story, based on real events, of strippers from New York who decided to join forces and aim for more than a dollar tip. Four strippers at a club frequented by wealthy Wall Street executives hatch a scheme to steal their clients. The problem starts when a journalist starts investigating them.

PERFECT IS THE MOTHER

This empowering film follows Amy (Mila Kunis), a modern mother with a seemingly perfect life, a family of her husband and children, a beautiful home and a budding career. However, her fast-paced lifestyle and overwork have drained her. Tired of this situation, she joins two other mothers in the same situation to rebel against the concept of “perfect mothers”.

MINX: ONE FOR THEM

In 1971, self-proclaimed feminist Joyce Prigger joins forces with publisher Doug Renetti to create the world’s first erotic magazine for women. Tremendously funny, this series prioritizes joy over pain and equality over repression.

SUPREME

Felicity Jones plays Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has become an icon in the fight for gender equality. Inspired by real events, the production chronicles the journey that Ruth faces and the many obstacles in her fight for equal rights throughout her career.

THE GOLDEN LADY

This film is based on the true story of Maria Altmann, an elderly Jewish woman, who together with a young lawyer, Randy Schoenberg, fought for almost a decade against the Austrian government to recover the iconic portrait of her aunt painted by Gustav Klimt, confiscated from her parents. family members by the Nazi regime in Vienna.

THE SUFFRAGISTS

True story about a group of British women who took the risk of fighting for gender equality in the early 20th century. This film leaves a valuable message, recounting the work done by a group of women during one of the first feminist movements to gain more rights and achieve women’s suffrage.

HACKS

A light comedy with an exquisite feminist subtext. To save her career, legendary Deborah Vance-a comedian from Las Vegas-is forced to team up with a young Los Angeles writer to improve her monologues.

In addition, within this special board users will also find titles such as: