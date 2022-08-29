House of the Dragon: 6 products to learn about Targaryen history and prepare for the next episodes of the series – Series News

Two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, the Targaryen family was powerful and vying for the Iron Throne. Get ready for the next episodes of House of the Dragon with these items!

Who is a fan of George RR Martin’s plot, the wait is over! One of the most anticipated series of 2022, focusing on the ancestors of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), Rhaegar (Wilf Scolding) and Viserys Targaryen (Harry Lloyd), is the Game of Thrones spin off, House of the Dragon.

Three years after the end of the saga for the thrones of Westeros, the prequel presents the events of the civil war between half-brothers Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) for the throne after the death of their father Viserys. I (Paddy Considine) at a time when House Targaryen ruled the 7 kingdoms.

While it is not necessary to have watched Game of Thrones to understand the narrative of the new HBO Max series, the I love cinema selected some books and other collectible items that lovers of the history of the dispute for thrones acquire and feel more supported and prepared to follow the episodes each week. Check it out!

Fire and Blood – Volume 1, George RR Martin





Centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, the only family of dragonlords to survive the Destruction of Valyria, the Targaryens, took up residence on Dragonstone. Discover everything that really happened during the Dance of Dragons and get a complete look at Westeros’ fascinating history. Available on Amazon for R$ 56.74.

Funko Pop! Daenerys Targaryen





The charismatic Dragonbender from Game of Thrones can grace your bookshelf! The only child of King Aerys II Targaryen accompanied by a baby dragon will be the perfect collectible to protect her bookshelf in the right way. Find it on Amazon for R$ 392.99.

Puzzle Targaryen coat of arms, Star





Take advantage of winter to gather family and friends to assemble this unique puzzle with the shield of House Targaryen! Comprised of 500 pieces, it’s guaranteed fun for a social gathering between loved ones that can become decoration once assembled. Available on Amazon for R$29.99.

House Targaryen Mug, Custom Mugs





Take with you all your love for the ancient rulers of the Seven Kingdoms and escape destruction with this personalized mug. With a capacity of 320 ml, it is microwave and dishwasher safe. It is the ideal companion for all the drinks of your day. Find it on Amazon for R$ 44.91.

Targaryen Fire and Blood, Ultra Skull T-shirt





For those who love to walk around showing their love for the series and movies they watch, a t-shirt with the House Targaryen crest is everything! Made of top quality cotton knit, the print is made of Skil Screen that has a soft touch and will last even after washing. Available on Amazon for R$79.99.

The World of Ice and Fire Exclusive Edition + Genealogy of the Great Houses of Westeros





Everything you ever wanted to know about Westeros! This never-before-seen and richly illustrated guide brings together extensive material that spans the Age of Dawn and the Age of Heroes. In addition, the exclusive edition tracks a family tree of the main families of Westeros: Stark, Tully, Arryn, Greyjoy, Lannister, Martell, Tyrell, Baratheon and Targaryen – and their crosses. Find it on Amazon for R$ 599.00.