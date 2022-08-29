‘House of the Dragon’ Renewed for Season Two One Week After Premiere – Monet

+



Scene from The House of the Dragon (Photo: Disclosure)

‘House of the Dragon’, a series derived from the ‘Game of Thrones’ universe, has just been renewed for its second season, just a few days after its premiere – which took place on August 21.

The renewal was due to the extraordinary debut that the series had. The spin-off became the biggest debut of the year in the United States, displacing the darling ‘Stranger Things’, with 2.6 million American viewers.

According to American magazine Variety, the first episode had 20 million viewers worldwide, making it HBO’s biggest premiere rating.

Scene from The House of the Dragon (Photo: publicity)

“We are very proud of what the entire ‘House of the Dragon’ team has accomplished with the first season,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, in a statement shortly after news of the renewal was announced. “Our phenomenal cast and crew faced enormous challenges and exceeded all expectations, delivering a series that has already established itself, in its own right, as a must-watch show.”

Orsi concluded the statement with thanks. “A huge thank you to George, Ryan and Miguel for taking us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing the epic saga of House Targaryen into season two.”

Steve Toussaint in a scene from The House of the Dragon (Photo: Reproduction)

Set in the early years of George RR Martin’s book universe, ‘House of the Dragon’ shows the glory days of the ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), protagonist of ‘Game of Thrones’.

The series will feature 10 episodes that are being released weekly on both HBO Max and HBO.

Check out the trailer for the first season.