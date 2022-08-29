How 5G will revolutionize internet usage beyond cell phone speed

Increasingly, the number of Brazilian cities that receive 5G internet is increasing, but few know the true impacts of this revolution. The fifth generation of internet is already making the rounds, many are excited by the idea that the internet will get faster, but its evolution is not limited to that. Therefore, we have separated some of the main Benefits of 5G in addition to improving cell phone speed. Check out.

The impacts of 5G

One of the main focuses of 5G is to abolish internet transmission cables, such as fiber optics, to provide a stable internet connection. With that, the result can be an internet that is up to 20 times faster than 4G and that will be cheap and accessible. But it is necessary to assess the true consequences of this. Therefore, check out below how this can impact the lives of Brazilians:

For many, telemedicine is a far away futuristic technology. However, with 5G, this is a reality that will be able to provide both remote medical care and even remote surgery. This will be possible through the impressive speed of 5G that has low latency and faster responses.

We cannot deny that online video games, which take place in real time and communicate with other people, have become a very profitable market. However, this practice demands an internet that is fast enough for the movements of game characters. Thus, 5G intends to bring more agility to those who invest in video games!

Much has been said about how 5G has what it takes to retire the very common Wi-Fi modems. That’s because this technology aims to access the internet that is wireless, such as through an antenna that can convert radio signals into Wi-Fi signals.

Through 5G it became possible to think of a “Smart City”, that is, a “Smart City”. In this case, the plan is to make the flow of access to information from municipal services much faster and more effective. As a result, lighting, traffic and electricity control are thought of more effectively.

Simple and complex household tasks can be optimized with the help of 5G. This ranges from activating the lights through voice commands, to programming home appliances, such as the washing machine or the microwave. That way we can experience real speed up in homework.