How much does Flamengo earn from the sale of Lucas Paquetá from Lyon to West Ham

Flamengo will profit from the transfer of Lucas Paquetá from Lyon, France, to West Ham, England. The Brazilian sold more than 60 million euros.

The deal between the clubs for the striker was concluded for 61.63 million euros (R$ 310.69 million, at today’s price), including 18.68 million euros (R$ 94.17 million) in bonuses distributed throughout of the player’s five-year contract and which may add an additional 10% incentive on any capital gain.

Rubro-Negro is entitled to 3.78% of the negotiation through the solidarity mechanism as a training club – the calculation was made by Rede do Futebol at the request of the blog.

Thus, Flamengo can take 2.3 million euros (about R$ 11.5 million), if the performance variables are met. The solidarity mechanism is passed on to the training club on top of all amounts paid in a transfer.

Lucas Paquetá was revealed at Flamengo and sold to Milan in 2018. Then he transferred to Lyon in September 2020.

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Twitter

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Instagram

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on TikTok

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Kwai

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Facebook