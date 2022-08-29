How much is the 2022 World Cup Album and stickers?

O 2022 World Cup sticker album was launched recently and has already become a fever throughout Brazil. As always happens every four years, passionate collectors run to newsstands and specialized stores in search of packs of stickers to complete the teams that will compete in the tournament.

And although the content and purpose are the same, there are some options for the 2022 Cup album for those who want to buy, such as the traditional paperback, hardcover and special editions with box and sticker packs.

Today TecMundo shows you how much does the album cost, and different prices for each version. Check out!

About the 2022 World Cup Album

The 2022 World Cup Album was released in the second half of August, and it has 670 stickers, 50 of which are considered special, such as competition symbols, shiny country shields and even a timeline with the winning teams of past competitions.

Legends stickers have four different versions for each playerSource: Reproduction / TecMundo

The big news this year are the rare figurines. Called Legends, they can be found in burgundy, bronze, silver or gold versions, the latter being the highest degree of rarity. There are 80 stickers of the 20 players:

Almoez Ali (Qatar);

Alphonso Davies (Canada);

Christian Eriksen (Denmark);

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal);

Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia);

Gavi (Spain);

Giovanni Reyna (USA);

Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico);

Heung-Min Son (South Korea);

Jude Bellingham (England);

Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium);

Kylian Mbappé (France);

Lionel Messi (Argentina);

Luis Suarez (Uruguay);

Luka Modric (Croatia);

Neymar Jr (Brazil);

Raphaël Varane (France);

Robert Lewandowski (Poland);

Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands);

Sadio Mané (Senegal).

What is the price of the Copa album?

The default values ​​are:

Regular album (brochure): R$ 12.00

Hardcover album: BRL 44.90

Pack of 5 figurines: R$ 4.00

Where to buy the World Cup album?

This option brings the most common and affordable World Cup 2022 album template. You can buy it online for R$12.00.

Brochure TemplateSource: Amazon

The Hardcover model is the most desired by collectors. Due to the hard cover, it helps in the preservation of the copy, avoiding wrinkles and other damages. Available for R$ 44.90.

Hardcover ModelSource: Amazon

This special edition is aimed at those who intend to keep their album for many years. In addition to bringing the hardcover model, there is also a protective box to store your copy. To complete, the kit has thirty packs of stickers for you to start completing the album. This version costs R$ 159.90.

Exclusive kit with box to store the albumSource: Amazon

And you, have you bought your 2022 cup album yet? Feel free to share with friends!