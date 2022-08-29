How much RAM should I buy for my PC? Discussions in the TB Community – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Saturday with a summary of the main discussions there TB community. RAM memory, PC configuration, Mercado Libre aircraft, new Galaxy devices and more.

How much RAM should I buy for my PC?

Many people seek to increase the computer’s RAM memory precisely to have more available resources that allow them to use various applications in a quiet way, without slowdowns. However, a question that remains is about the ideal amount of RAM, considering the performance of the device and the money spent on it.

And that was precisely the question raised by Leoni_Marques at the TB community:

for the member of CommunityKeaton, the ideal is to buy two 16GB memories: “From what I’ve heard, this myth of memories having to be identical pairs is no longer so valid. But both memories will run at the slowest speed.”

Felipe_Silva believes that the best thing is to buy a 16 GB first and save money to buy another, also 16 GB, later:

Assuming you don’t have any memory, buy 1 of 16 GB and save money to buy another 16 GB later, don’t waste money buying an 8 GB to use along with the 16 GB. If you already have an 8GB one, then you have to analyze your RAM usage to see if 16GB is enough, and then just buy another 8GB one. Although very rare nowadays, it is not impossible to have incompatibility when using 2 different memories.

For ivanilton, this is also the best solution: “I think the same thing, to use it on a daily basis, it’s really a waste of money, unless you’re not concerned about money. @Felipe_Silva’s solution is better, buy one of 16 and save money to get another one.”

The difference from 16×2 to 16+8 is like 100-125 reais. Buy a 16GB now, a 16GB when you can, iau. If you stick 8GB the difference jumps to 375. Keaton – TB Community

In contrast, the crmuniz said that actually the best way is to look at the hardware and software as memory is related to these two things:

So, what is your opinion on the matter? Which way is better to go? Leave your opinion there TB community to help our friend Leoni! 😄

Other topics that resonated in the Community

Other interesting discussions were also featured in the last week. To follow all the opinions and also leave yours, just access the links below

In addition to all these topics raised by you in the Community, our team also produced stories that yielded a lot. Continue here to find out which were the agendas that caught the most attention in the last week.

Gol plane with livery and Mercado Livre brand (image: publicity/Mercado Livre)

The 5 best discussions about Tecnoblog agendas

Brazil received last Tuesday (23) the first aircraft of the partnership between Mercado Livre and Gol, which aims to reduce the delivery time of orders by Brazil. The initial focus is on the North, Northeast and Midwest regions, so the cities of Fortaleza (CE), São Luís (MA) and Teresina (PI) will receive the operation first.

And the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 and Watch 5 devices arrived in Brazil. Sales started last Tuesday (23) and the devices arrive in the country with the following prices:

Galaxy Z Fold 4 for R$ 12,799

Galaxy Z Flip for R$ 6,999

Galaxy Watch 5 for R$2,199

Well, that’s all for today. Don’t forget to follow the technoblog and participate in the discussions that take place in the Community. To the next! ✌️