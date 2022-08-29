How the kimono became a symbol of oppression in parts of Asia

Admin 46 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

  • Ella Tennant
  • The Conversation*

woman dressed in kimono

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Although today it is no longer a frequently worn garment, this traditional Japanese outfit continues to carry deep symbolism.

A woman in Suzhou, China, was recently detained for “causing trouble”, according to Chinese media.

The alleged crime she committed was being seen wearing a kimono. The woman was dressed like a manga character (a Japanese comic). Pinning it may seem dramatic, but there’s more at stake here than a simple fashion mistake.

Clothing is a cultural identifier and, for many, a symbol of national identity and pride. When you think of kimono, you might think of Japan. However, the garment is rarely worn in Japan these days, except for festivals or traditional celebrations.

As a result, the kimonos industry, which boomed in the 1980s, is experiencing a major downturn.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Marijuana Becomes More Popular Than Tobacco Cigarettes in US, Survey Says | Health

For the first time, more US citizens regularly smoke marijuana than tobacco cigarettes. The data …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved